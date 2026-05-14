West Bengal Govt Issues Animal Slaughter Rules, Mandates Fitness Certificate, Bans Public Slaughter And More

Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari led West Bengal Government has issued a new notification on Wednesday, May 14 for strict enforcement of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

The notification mentions that the directive has been issued in compliance with the Calcutta High Court's verdict dated August 6, 2018, and the related government guidelines issued on June 8, 2022.

The order primarily prohibits slaughter of animals such as bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, buffaloes without a fitness certificate. The permission will be granted if the animal old, injured or suffers from any incurable disease and slaughter is allowed only in authorised slaughter houses.



Check key provisions from the animal slaughter ban notification —

Mandatory Certificate Requirement

No person is allowed to slaughter any animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffalos, buffalo calves and castrated buffalos unless they have obtained a certificate which mentions that the animal is fit for slaughter.

What Are The Conditions To Slaughter?

The Chairman of a Municipality or the Sabhapati of a Panchayat Samiti and a Government Veterinary Surgeon may issue a joint certificate regarding fitness of an animal for slaughter, if they are both of the opinion to be recorded in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age for work or breeding or the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, deformity or any incurable disease.

What To Do If Certificate Is Refused?

If issue of such a certificate is refused, the aggrieved person may prefer an appeal to the State Government within 15 days of communication of such refusal;

Where Can Animals Be Slaughtered?

An animal, in respect of which a certificate has been issued, shall be slaughtered only in a Municipal Slaughter House or any other Slaughter House identified by the local administration. Slaughtering of animals, for which a certificate has been issued, shall be strictly prohibited in any open public place.

Provision Of Inspection

Nobody shall resist inspection of any premises by a person authorized by the Chairman of a Municipality or the Sabhapati of a Panchayat Samiti, as the case may be, or the Government Veterinary Surgeon for implementing the provisions of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

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