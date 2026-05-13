Is Spotify Down? Downdetector Reports Jump Worldwide, Service Restored After Widespread Outage

Spotify suffered an outage on early Wednesday leaving thousands of listeners unable to stream music or access playlists. According to Downdetector, more than 15,000 users reported with complaints ranging from playback failures and blank screens to login errors and server connection problems.

(Photo: Downdetector)

In India, users reported outage from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Madurai, and more. Downdetector reports and posts on X point to three core issues: the app not loading, playback failures for those who can get in, and errors affecting search and logins. The breadth of complaints suggests the disruption is not limited to one feature, but is impacting multiple systems simultaneously.

Spotify Down

(Photo: Downdetector)

Spotify Says "All Clear" After Disruption

Spotify acknowledged the disruption on its SpotifyStatus X account, saying it was investigating, but initially offered no timeline for restoration. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Spotify wrote, "We're aware of some issues right now with the app and are checking them out!" The outage appeared to affect users across multiple regions, particularly the mobile app.

All clear now - thanks for your patience with this! If you still need help, head over to our Community https://t.co/O4wiruWzo9 or get in touch at https://t.co/nMdOR3G1Rh — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) May 12, 2026

Some users said the web player failed too. Service later began stabilising as reports fell and Spotify issued an “all clear” update. "All clear now - thanks for your patience with this! If you still need help, head over to our Community", wrote Spotify.

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