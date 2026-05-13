Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Flat Open; Jewellery, Oil Stocks In Focus

Berger Paints (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 6.1% at Rs 2,868 crore versus Rs 2,704 crore.
- EBITDA up 12.7% at Rs 482 crore versus Rs 427 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 100 bps at 16.8% versus 15.8%.
- Net profit up 27.9% at Rs 335 crore versus Rs 262 crore.
- Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share and reappointed Abhijit Roy as MD & CEO for 4 years.
Dixon Technologies (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 10,511 crore versus Rs 10,293 crore.
- EBITDA down 7.8% at Rs 408 crore versus Rs 443 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 40 bps at 3.9% versus 4.3%.
- Net profit down 36.0% at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 401 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.
Neuland Laboratories (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 134.8% at Rs 788.7 crore versus Rs 335.8 crore.
- EBITDA up 446.6% at Rs 319.8 crore versus Rs 58.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 2310 bps at 40.5% versus 17.4%.
- Net profit up 665.1% at Rs 212.7 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 34 per share and announced a Rs 143 crore investment in its Telangana unit.
Tata Power (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue down 12.9% at Rs 14,900 crore versus Rs 17,096 crore.
- EBITDA down 19.9% at Rs 2,599 crore versus Rs 3,246 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 160 bps at 17.4% versus 19.0%.
- Net profit down 4.5% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Torrent Power (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue down 0.8% at Rs 6,406 crore versus Rs 6,456 crore.
- EBITDA up 1.7% at Rs 1,149 crore versus Rs 1,131 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 40 bps at 17.9% versus 17.5%.
- Net profit down 70.0% at Rs 318 crore versus Rs 1,059 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share and approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs.
Stove Kraft (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 32.4% at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 313 crore.
- EBITDA up 34.1% at Rs 39.4 crore versus Rs 29.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 10 bps at 9.5% versus 9.4%.
- Net profit up 335.7% at Rs 6.1 crore versus Rs 1.4 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.
Cohance Life (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue down 26.3% at Rs 619 crore versus Rs 840 crore.
- EBITDA down 56.9% at Rs 98.7 crore versus Rs 229 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 1140 bps at 15.9% versus 27.3%.
- Net profit down 83.8% at Rs 19.6 crore versus Rs 120 crore.
MTAR Technologies (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 67.2% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 183 crore.
- EBITDA up 81.1% at Rs 61.9 crore versus Rs 34.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 150 bps at 20.2% versus 18.7%.
- Net profit up 223.3% at Rs 44.3 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore.
Max Financial Services (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Total income down 12.8% at Rs 10,806 crore versus Rs 12,396 crore.
- Net loss at Rs 26.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 31.3 crore.
Kalpataru (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 183.7% at Rs 1,694 crore versus Rs 597 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 217 crore versus a loss of Rs 19.7 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 14.1 crore.
Sagility (Q4, Cons QoQ)
- Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 2,024 crore versus Rs 1,971 crore.
- EBITDA down 5.2% at Rs 485 crore versus Rs 511 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 200 bps at 23.9% versus 25.9%.
- Net profit down 3.7% at Rs 258 crore versus Rs 268 crore.
Texmaco Rail (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue down 13.3% at Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,346 crore.
- EBITDA up 9.0% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 97.7 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 180 bps at 9.1% versus 7.3%.
- Net profit up 45.1% at Rs 57.7 crore versus Rs 39.8 crore.
- Note: The company plans to invest up to Rs 200 crore in its arm over the next 3-5 years.
Inox India (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 24.7% at Rs 461 crore versus Rs 369.4 crore.
- EBITDA up 16.7% at Rs 94.7 crore versus Rs 81.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 150 bps at 20.5% versus 22.0%.
- Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 75.2 crore versus Rs 65.5 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Pfizer (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 629 crore versus Rs 592 crore.
- EBITDA up 3.7% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 228 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 90 bps at 37.5% versus 38.4%.
- Net profit down 39.6% at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 331 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 75 per share.
Gopal Snacks (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 29.0% at Rs 409.6 crore versus Rs 317.5 crore.
- EBITDA up 1400% at Rs 31.5 crore versus Rs 2.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 700 bps at 7.7% versus 0.7%.
- Net profit at Rs 30 crore versus a loss of Rs 39.5 crore.
Indraprastha Medical (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 334 crore.
- EBITDA down 1.3% at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 180 bps at 16.6% versus 18.4%.
- Net profit up 1.7% at Rs 41.7 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
Sai Silks (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 5.1% at Rs 419 crore versus Rs 399 crore.
- EBITDA up 4.8% at Rs 61.3 crore versus Rs 58.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 10 bps at 14.6% versus 14.7%.
- Net profit up 142.2% at Rs 32.7 crore versus Rs 13.5 crore.
- Note: The company appointed Bharadwaj Rachamadugu as CEO, effective May 12.
Nazara Technologies (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue down 23.5% at Rs 398 crore versus Rs 520 crore.
- EBITDA up 113.8% at Rs 74 crore versus Rs 34.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 1190 bps at 18.6% versus 6.7%.
- Net profit up 195.5% at Rs 47 crore versus Rs 15.9 crore.
- Note: Nitish Mittersain has been redesignated as MD & CEO.
Thomas Cook (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 1,771 crore versus Rs 1,969 crore.
- EBITDA down 20.3% at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 98.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 60 bps at 4.4% versus 5.0%.
- Net profit down 40.1% at Rs 38.7 crore versus Rs 64.6 crore.
Religare Enterprises (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 20.8% at Rs 2,467 crore versus Rs 2,042 crore.
- EBITDA down 39.9% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 237 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 580 bps at 5.8% versus 11.6%.
- Net profit down 74.3% at Rs 13.4 crore versus Rs 52.2 crore.
Clean Max Enviro (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 25.1% at Rs 557 crore versus Rs 446 crore.
- EBITDA up 4.2% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 257 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 960 bps at 48.0% versus 57.6%.
- Net profit up 151.8% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 22 crore.
Huhtamaki (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 0.5% at Rs 613 crore versus Rs 610 crore.
- EBITDA up 3.1% at Rs 39.9 crore versus Rs 38.7 crore.
- EBITDA margin up 20 bps at 6.5% versus 6.3%.
- Net profit down 2.3% at Rs 25.6 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore.
Sri Lotus Developers (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 61.8% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 190 crore.
- EBITDA up 11.23% at Rs 121.3 crore versus Rs 109 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 1800 bps at 39.4% versus 57.4%.
- Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 85.8 crore.
Ventive Hospitality (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 779 crore versus Rs 698 crore.
- EBITDA down 18.9% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 351 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 1380 bps at 36.6% versus 50.4%.
- Net profit up 79.5% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 128 crore.
Elantas Beck (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 222 crore versus Rs 206 crore.
- EBITDA up 7.4% at Rs 43.4 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 7 bps at 19.51% versus 19.58%.
- Net profit down 5.4% at Rs 31.1 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore.
Dr. Reddy's (Q4, Cons YoY)
- Revenue down 11.5% at Rs 7,546 crore versus Rs 8,528 crore.
- EBITDA down 60.4% at Rs 981 crore versus Rs 2,475 crore.
- EBITDA margin down 1610 bps at 13.0% versus 29.1%.
- Net profit down 86.1% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 1,593 crore.
- Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per share. Global Generics revenue fell 13% YoY to Rs 6,580 crore, with North America sales plummeting 51% to Rs 1,756 crore.