Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Flat Open; Jewellery, Oil Stocks In Focus

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading 0.26% higher, indicating a positive open for the Nifty.

Asian stocks declined for a second straight session on Wednesday as a record-setting rally in semiconductor shares lost momentum and stronger-than-expected US inflation reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next year. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%, led by South Korea, where the Kospi tumbled 2.8%.

Oil prices held on to strong gains after rising nearly 4% in the previous session, as the conflict in the Middle East showed little sign of easing. Brent crude traded near $107 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $102.

Benchmarks Nifty Sensex ended the previous session sharply lower, clocking their steepest fall since March 30, with the NSE Nifty 50 closing down 1.49% at 23,815.85 and the BSE Sensex falling 1.70% to 76,015.28. Investor wealth declined by about Rs 6.4 lakh crore on Monday.

On the earnings front, Balaji Amines Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, DLF Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Interarch Building Solutions Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, and more are expected to announce their fourth quarter results.

Stay tuned for the latest market updates!