Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Yadav Passes Away At 38

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's youngest son Prateek Yadav passed away in Lucknow at the age of 38. He was brought dead to the hospital at 6:15 am on Wednesday, May 13, NDTV reported.

Prateek was stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. The report citing police noted that he was brought to the hospital by his family members, his wife was not present at the time.

A post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted by a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University to determine the cause of death. According to preliminary observations, no visible signs were present on the body.

About Prateek Yadav

Prateek Yadav was son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his seccond wife Sadhna. He is a renowned real estate developer and fitness enthusiast. He opened Lucknow's first gym in 2016.

Prateek was also known for his interest in animal welfare and contributed towards efforts linked to care and protection of animals.

He got married to Aparna Yadav in 2011 and the couple has two children.

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav in January announced that they will file for divorce, wherein he claimed that she had ruined family ties. "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential," he wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

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