Check IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For SRH, RCB, GT, CSK, RR, PBKS, DC And KKR

With IPL 2026 nearing the knockout stage, the competition for playoff spots has become increasingly intense. The league's format allows only the top four teams in the standings to qualify for the playoffs, giving them a chance to battle for a place in the final.

IPL 2026 has produced a fascinating battle on the points table, with the top four sides largely maintaining their grip on the playoff positions throughout the season. However, several teams are still mathematically in contention, setting up an intriguing finish to the league stage.

The IPL's official projections indicate that Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the leading favourites to qualify for the playoffs after Monday's action. Each of the three teams has been given an 80% chance of progression. Punjab Kings are also in a favourable position at 62.5%, whereas Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals remain in contention with probabilities slightly above 40%. KKR and Delhi Capitals face a steep challenge to stay alive in the race.

Bring out your calculators, it's time for some Playoffs math! 🧮🔥



With 8 teams still in the hunt, every run, wicket, and result could change the equation. 👀



Who are you backing? 💬#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #GTvSRH | TUE, MAY 12, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/05PD8K5LCg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 12, 2026

The Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already crashed out of the playoff race. With 15 league-stage matches remaining, the battle for the knockout spots is now down to eight teams.

Here's How IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Equation Currently Stands

SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as one of the most dominant teams of IPL 2026, powered by a fearsome batting unit that has overwhelmed opponents throughout the campaign. With seven victories from 11 outings and a healthy net run rate of 0.737, SRH sit second in the standings on 14 points.

One more win from their final three fixtures should be enough to confirm a playoff berth, while three successive victories would likely guarantee a top-two finish with 20 points.

RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reignited their IPL 2026 campaign with a thrilling final-ball triumph against Mumbai Indians. The defending title holders ended a brief dip in form and climbed to the summit of the standings with 14 points from 11 matches.

Having lost just four games this season, RCB are now well placed in the playoff race. Another win from their remaining fixtures should virtually confirm a playoff berth, while two wins would guarantee their place in the knockouts. Maximum points from their remaining fixtures would likely ensure a top-two finish.

GT

After suffering successive losses earlier in the campaign, the Gujarat Titans have turned their season around in emphatic fashion with four straight wins. A statement victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur pushed them to 14 points and strengthened their net run rate, moving them into third position on the table behind RCB and SRH. The Titans now have two home fixtures left, and triumphs in those games would almost certainly seal a playoff berth. They also remain firmly in contention for a top-two finish, particularly if they can win all of their remaining matches.

CSK

Chennai Super Kings have turned around their fortunes after a disappointing beginning to IPL 2026. Having recovered with six victories from their last eight matches, the five-time title winners remain very much in contention for a playoff spot. CSK currently have 12 points from 11 games and hold a net run rate of 0.185.

A perfect finish to the league stage would take them to 18 points and guarantee progression, while even two wins may be enough to reach the knockouts. Anything less, however, could leave them vulnerable in a crowded qualification race.

RR

Rajasthan Royals appeared to be early title contenders after opening their IPL 2026 campaign with four straight wins, but a sharp dip in form has complicated their playoff push. Having suffered five defeats in their last seven outings, RR now find themselves sixth on the table with 12 points and a net run rate similar to that of CSK.

The loss to the Gujarat Titans has made the qualification race even tighter, leaving the Royals in need of strong results in the closing stages. Two wins from their final three fixtures may be enough to stay in control of their destiny.

PBKS

An impressive unbeaten run at the start of the season gave Punjab Kings early control of their playoff destiny, but four successive losses have tightened the pressure in recent weeks. PBKS still hold a solid position in the standings with 13 points from 11 matches and an NRR of 0.428.

Two victories from their final three league games are expected to guarantee qualification for the playoffs, while winning all remaining fixtures would place them on 19 points and in contention for a top-two finish.

WATCH: IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya's Rapid Fifty Gives Punjab Kings Fiery Start Against Delhi Capitals

DC

Delhi Capitals have once again struggled to sustain early momentum in IPL 2026. Much like last season, the team enjoyed a promising start before suffering a dip in form midway through the competition. Their recent triumph over Punjab Kings lifted them to 10 points from 12 matches, but they remain seventh in the standings.

To keep their playoff hopes alive, Axar Patel's men must win both remaining fixtures. Even a perfect finish may not guarantee qualification without assistance from results involving rival teams.

KKR

After enduring a difficult opening phase to the season, Kolkata Knight Riders have fought their way back into playoff contention with a four-match winning streak. Despite that resurgence, KKR remain in a challenging position with only nine points from 10 games and a poor net run rate.

The 2024 champions will need victories in all their remaining matches to finish on 17 points and stay in the race for the top four. Any further defeat could severely damage their chances and leave them dependent on several favourable results.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.