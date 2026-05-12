Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch ISL Match?

Mohun Bagan take on Inter Kashi in their Round 11 clash of the 2026 Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

After 10 matches, Mohun Bagan sit second on the table with 21 points from six wins, three losses, and one draw. Inter Kashi, meanwhile, are placed 11th, having managed just two wins so far, alongside four defeats and five draws.

With the season shortened, the team finishing at the top of the table after 14 rounds will be crowned champions. While Inter Kashi are already out of the title race, Mohun Bagan still have plenty at stake, with four crucial league games remaining in their push for the top spot.

Mohun Bagan head into this fixture on the back of a draw against FC Goa. Jamie Maclaren's 55th minute goal put The Mariners in lead. However, Ronney Willson Kharbudon's goal 12 minutes later meant that the two sides walked away with a point each.

Inter Kashi suffered a crushing defeat in their previous outing. NorthEast United FC edged Inter Kashi 3-2 in a thrilling clash, with Parthib Gogoi striking late to secure all three points in a pulsating finish.

There was some more setback in store for Inter Kashi as head coach Antonio Lopez Habas left the club on Monday. The Spaniard decided to part ways after staying more than two years at the club. He joined the club in 2024 and guided it to the I-League title the next season. With Habas gone, assistant coach Abhijit Mondal has been given the responsibilities of coaching the team for the remainder of the season.

For Mohun Bagan, Jamie Maclaren has been a key attacking force this season with nine goals, supported by Subhasish Bose, who leads the team in assists, along with contributions from Liston Colaco and Robinho on the wings. In midfield, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad have played important roles, while Vishal Kaith has provided stability in goal.

Alfred Planas Moya has been Inter Kashi 's top scorer with four goals, while Sandip Mandi has provided key assists. In midfield, Sergio Llamas and Mohammed Asif have been influential, with Nishu Kumar and Sumeet Passi adding experience to the defence. Goalkeeper Shubham Dhas will be responsible for organising and steadying the backline.

The fixture carries significance, especially for Mohun Bagan in their quest to retain the ISL title.

Venue And Match Timing

The game will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata from 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodríguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Robinho, L Colaco, J Maclaren.

Inter Kashi (4-4-2): Shubam Dash, Nishu Kumar, S Passi, Das Aritra, Sandip Mandi, M.Asif Khan, Sergio Llamas, Dipesh Chahuhan, Tomba Singh Haobam, Alfred Planas, Rohit Danu.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD) television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website (subscription required).

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