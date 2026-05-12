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Q4 Results Live Updates: One Mobikwik Revenue Remains Flat; All Eyes On Dixon Tech

Dixon Tech, Tata Power and Dr Reddy's Labs among companies set to report Q4 earnings today.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: One Mobikwik Revenue Remains Flat; All Eyes On Dixon Tech
2 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

It's set to be another action-packed day on Dalal Street, with more than 100 companies scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 12.

Companies across sectors including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and fintech will report their performance for the January—March period, with investors closely tracking revenue growth, profitability, margins and future outlook.

Several companies are also expected to announce dividends and share management commentary through earnings calls later in the day. Stay tuned for all the live updates, key highlights and market reaction.

May 12, 2026 12:28 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: JSW Steel April Business Update

  • Total production down 1% at 21.18 lakh tonnes YoY 
  • India production down 1% at 20.4 lakh tonnes YoY 
  • US production down 7% at 0.8 lakhs tonnes YoY
May 12, 2026 11:59 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Sandur Manganese To NDTV Profit

Sandur Manganese to NDTV Profit on Q4 earnings

  • Q4 Was Among Strong Quarters For Co 
  • Expect Good Demand For Steel Industry
  • Prices Started Rebounding In Q4
  •  Mfg Cos Have Started Showing Signs Of Rebounding
  • Expect To Grow More In Specialty Steel Space 
  • Have Crossed `5,000 Cr Topline For First-Time Ever
  •  We Have Conversion Agreements In Place 
  • Manganese Ore Among Major Products For Us
  •  India Is A Net Importer Of Manganese Ore 
  • We Are In The Core Raw Material Space
  •  Always Focused On Integrating Ore To Finished Pdts

May 12, 2026 11:48 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Dixon Tech Q4 - Things To Keep In Mind

  • Q4 FY25 profits had fair value gains of Rs. 250 cr
  • Exceptional gain due to Fair value gain of investments in Aditya Vision
  • Adverse operating leverage and weak mobiles volumes to hamper growth

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    Vivo JV: Key Monitorable

    • Company had signed aggrement with Vivo for JV on 15th December 2024
    • Still awaiting approval for JV
    • Vivo JV will take 45-60 days for ramp as per mgmt
    • Vivo JV Accounts for 10mn volume guidance in FY27
May 12, 2026 11:32 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Dixon Tech Q4 Preview

Dixon Tech Q4 Preview

  • Revenue expected to rise 2% at Rs 10,478 cr vs Rs 10,292 cr
  • EBITDA expected to fall 9% at Rs 399 cr vs Rs 440 cr
  • Margin expected to fall 40 bps at 3.8% vs 4.3%
  • Net profit expected to fall 54% at Rs 182 cr vs Rs 399 cr

May 12, 2026 10:57 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: All Eyes On Dixon Tech

It is perhaps needless to say that Dixon Tech will be the earnings to keep an eye out today. 

A company that is heavily reliant on mobile volumes, how much of an impact weak volumes may have on Dixon Tech is a key monitorable. 

May 12, 2026 10:54 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: OneMobikwik Q4 Out!

One MobiKwik has already started the day by reporting its March quarter earnings, not too long after the company received an RBI approval for its NBFC license 

One MobiKwik Q4FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net Profit up 10% at Rs 4.4 crore versus Rs 4 crore
  • Revenue flat at Rs 289 crore
  • EBIT up 48.5% at Rs 10.1 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore
  • EBIT Margin at 3.5% versus 2.4%

May 12, 2026 10:52 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Hello and welcome. This is Anas here and I will be taking you through the day's action, before my colleague Khushi joins in later in the day. 

More than 100 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results today, so expect an action-packed 12 hours coming your way. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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