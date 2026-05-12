Q4 Results Live Updates: One Mobikwik Revenue Remains Flat; All Eyes On Dixon Tech

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

It's set to be another action-packed day on Dalal Street, with more than 100 companies scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 12.

Companies across sectors including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and fintech will report their performance for the January—March period, with investors closely tracking revenue growth, profitability, margins and future outlook.

Several companies are also expected to announce dividends and share management commentary through earnings calls later in the day. Stay tuned for all the live updates, key highlights and market reaction.