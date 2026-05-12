Five Stocks To Buy: Apollo Hospitals, Ather Energy, JBM Auto And More | May 12, 2026

Market analysts have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on healthcare, electric mobility, automotive components, and metals.

Top picks include hospital major Apollo Hospitals, newly-listed EV player Ather Energy, alongside JBM Auto and Gallantt, with a tactical short position on Eternal.

​Apollo Hospitals

Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at MOFSL, sees strong technical momentum in the healthcare heavyweight. He has recommended a buy on Apollo Hospitals for an upside target of Rs 8,350, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 7,900.

​Ather Energy

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives at IDBI Capital, identified a bullish setup in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. He recommended buying the stock in the Rs 960–970 range for a target of Rs 1,135. To manage risk, he suggested a stop loss at Rs 889.

​JBM Auto

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL also highlighted a buying opportunity in the automotive component and electric bus segment. He recommended entering JBM Auto for a target price of Rs 715, with a suggested stop loss at Rs 668.

​Gallantt

Sarvade of IDBI Capital sees upside potential in the steel and power player Gallantt. He recommended an entry between Rs 880–890 for an upside target of Rs 1,045, while advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 814.

​JK Paper

Chandan Taparia has identified a technical breakout in the paper manufacturer. The stock is showing signs of a fresh upward move, with targets set for the 400-plus mark.

Target: Rs 410

​Stop Loss: Rs 382

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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