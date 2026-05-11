Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow Mumbai Indians On Instagram? Here’s The Fact Behind The Rumour

Speculation that Hardik Pandya unfollowed the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Instagram intensified following unverified reports of a rift within the franchise.

The rumors, which surfaced during MI's elimination from the IPL 2026 playoffs, suggested the all-rounder had also deleted collaborative content amid claims of a leadership overhaul.

However, digital checks indicate Pandya continues to follow the official account, with management reportedly maintaining their support for his captaincy despite a challenging season.

Hardik Pandya was ruled out of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur due to a back spasm, also missing the previous game. Amid MI's poor run, rumours emerged about his captaincy being removed after the team's elimination with eight losses in 11 matches.

Stir Between Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians (MI)

Pandya's absence has left a visible void in both leadership and on-field strategy. The all-rounder's individual form has also mirrored the team's struggles prior to his recent injury layoff.

This lack of consistency has deepened scrutiny regarding his leadership transition. Critics and fans alike have drawn sharp comparisons between Pandya's current tenure and the legacy of Rohit Sharma, who famously led the team to five IPL titles.

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With Mumbai Indians now languishing at the bottom of the points table, the management faces mounting pressure to address the tactical and cultural instability that has defined their disappointing 2026 season.

Did Hardik Pandya Really Unfollow Mumbai Indians?

Reports circulating on social media claiming that Hardik Pandya unfollowed the Mumbai Indians on Instagram have been proven false.

As per digital verification on May 11, it confirmed the franchise remains one of the 151 accounts followed by the all-rounder, despite viral images suggesting a rift.

Despite the intense fan speculation surrounding the team's current situation, there is no evidence to support claims of a formal fallout or a removal of franchise-related content, although netizens have shared screenshots of the MI account not being followed by Hardik. It is possible the cricketed may have followed MI back.

However, as it stands, his social media status remains unchanged; furthermore, all collaborative videos featuring the captain and the Mumbai Indians remain live on his profile.

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