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Rupee Weakens By Over 40 Paise Amid Rising Crude Prices, PM Modi's Appeal

The local currency opened at Rs 94.88 on Monday, which accounts for a 40 paise depreciation compared to Friday's closing.

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Rupee Weakens By Over 40 Paise Amid Rising Crude Prices, PM Modi's Appeal
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  • The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar on Monday
  • The rupee depreciated by nearly 0.5 percent amid global market jitters
  • It opened at Rs 94.88, down 40 paise from Friday's close of Rs 94.48
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The Indian rupee has opened considerably weaker against the US dollar on Monday, depreciating by almost half a percent amid global jitters, including tension in the Middle East and rising crude prices.

The local currency opened at Rs 94.88 on Monday, which accounts for a 40 paise depreciation compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 94.48.

This also comes against the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens and businesses to conserve fuel and revive the work-from-home culture in an attempt to curb fuel consumption amid rising energy prices.

This story will be updated.

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