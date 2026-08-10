BSE Share Price Jumps Over 3% As Traders Bet On Nifty 50 Entry, Wipro Swap Out

BSE Ltd.'s stock surged as high as 3.41% on the NSE to Rs 3,575 apiece as India's oldest bourse prepares to join the prestigious Nifty 50 index and take Wipro Ltd.'s place as part of the September 2026 semi-annual index rejig.

BSE's move up from the Nifty Midcap 150 is backed by a sharply higher free-float market capitalisation according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The reshuffle expected to draw inflows of $741 million into the stock against outflows of $246 million from Wipro, according to Nuvama analysts Abhilash Pagaria and Anisha Gupta.

Nuvama expects BSE to replace Wipro in the Nifty 50, as the exchange operator transitions from the Nifty Midcap 150 to the Nifty 100. The brokerage said BSE "ticks all the boxes" for inclusion under the current index methodology. Should the Nifty Indices Committee alter the methodology, Nuvama's back-up pick to replace Wipro is TVS Motor.

As of 11:44 a.m., the shares pared some gains to trade 3.3% higher at Rs 3,569 apiece on, compared to a marginal advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Monday.

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The stock has 36% year-to-date and 49.5% in the last 12 months. The stock exchange clocked its biggest intraday gain on May 29, 2017 when it rocketed 208%.

BSE Q1FY27 (Cons, QoQ)

BSE's net profit saw a 9.7% uptick to Rs 874 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The company saw a profit of Rs 797 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 0.2% decline to be flat at Rs 1,566 crore, compared to Rs 1,564 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 1% to Rs 1,072 crore, compared to Rs 1061 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 68.4% from 67.9%.

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