IRE vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Match Online

Ireland vs Afghanistan Latest

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Yamin Ahmedzai replaces Saleem

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough

No change for Ireland

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The 3rd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on Aug. 10 from 3:15 p.m. IST.

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Venue

The 3rd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

The live stream of the Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI series is available on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast

As per the latest weather forecast, the weather for the 3rd ODI is expected to be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of isolated rain in the afternoon. The conditions are favourable for a full 100-over contest

Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Head-To-Head Record

Played: 33

Ireland Won: 13

Afghanistan Won: 19

NR: 1

Ireland and Afghanistan will lock horns in the third match of their five-match ODI series on Monday at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Leading the series 1-0, the Afghanistan national cricket team is just one win away from securing direct qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup following their 92-run victory in the second ODI on Aug. 7.

After the opening match was washed out due to rain, Afghanistan produced a dominant performance in the second encounter at Bready. Ibrahim Zadran's magnificent 84 and a six-wicket haul from leg-spinner Rashid Khan powered the visitors to a comfortable win.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XI

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

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Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

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