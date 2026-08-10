Thane's Infrastructure Overhaul: Major Projects Underway, Planned And What They Mean For The City

Thane's civic authorities are pushing ahead with one of the region's most ambitious infrastructure overhauls in years, a roughly Rs 55,000 crore package of metro lines, tunnels, flyovers and road-widening works aimed at untangling a city whose population has outgrown its roads.

The Big-Ticket Projects Underway

Central to the push is the Thane-Borivli Tunnel, currently under construction, along with the Thane Coastal Road and an extension of the Anand-Saket Freeway meant to open up alternate routes into and out of the city, The Times of India reported.

Metro Line 4 and an Integral Ring Metro are also being built to strengthen internal connectivity, alongside a proposed pod taxi system aimed at easing last-mile travel.

Road-widening on Ghodbunder Road, an elevated U-bridge at Teen Hath Naka, and new flyovers at Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavli are among the other works in progress, per the report.

Planned Additions Still To Come

Beyond what is already underway, authorities have lined up a 12-lane expansion of the Manpada-Manik Expressway corridor, a second phase of the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme, and a new railway station planned between Thane and Mulund to decongest the existing rail corridor, TOI reported.

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What's Already Been Delivered

A smaller set of works has already been completed, including a round of internal flyovers, the first phase of the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme, and an extension of the Kapurbawadi flyover.

The Road Ahead

Officials have defended the scale and pace of the programme as necessary to catch up with years of unchecked growth, with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who has backed many of the projects, framing them as essential groundwork for Thane's future demand.

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But planners cited in the report caution that the success of the overhaul will depend on how well these projects are sequenced and integrated, rather than treated as standalone fixes.

Urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan told TOI that road-widening and flyovers alone cannot resolve systemic mobility issues, calling instead for a long-term strategy that ties together land use, public transport and environmental planning.

With several projects still years from completion, the coming phase is likely to test whether Thane's infrastructure push can outpace the congestion it was designed to solve.

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