Stock Watch: Why The Share Price Of These 10 Firms Surged And Tanked Over 5% In Trade

Indian benchmark indices traded marginally higher around noon on Monday, with the Nifty 50 hovering near the 24,600 mark. At around 12:15 pm, the index was up 0.1% at 24,594.

Market breadth remained positive, with 1,833 stocks advancing, 1,393 declining and around 100 trading unchanged.

Several small- and mid-cap stocks saw sharp moves during the session, with a mix of strong gains and steep declines drawing investor attention. Here's a look at the top 10 stocks that rose or fell more than 5% by noon.

Aarti Pharmalabs Leads Gainers

Aarti Pharmalabs is trading 20% higher at Rs 823, making it the top gainer among the stocks in focus. The stock has recorded a traded volume of 26.12 lakh shares, with the traded value at Rs 212.61 crore. Its market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,462.95 crore.

Andhra Sugars is up 18.97% at Rs 104.67, with 105.06 lakh shares changing hands. The stock has recorded a traded value of Rs 106.57 crore, while its market capitalisation is Rs 1,418.65 crore.

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Commercial Syn Bags is trading 18.94% higher at Rs 267.42, while Universal Cables is up 18.55% at Rs 1,673. The two stocks have recorded traded values of Rs 159.02 crore and Rs 292.53 crore, respectively.

SBCL is also gaining 13.77% at Rs 1,047.75, with a traded value of Rs 816.1 crore, the highest among the gainers listed. Pix Transmissions is up 12.76% at Rs 1,936.40, while V-Guard Industries is trading 12.29% higher at Rs 39.20.

Jamna Auto Among Key Decliners

On the downside, Jamna Auto Industries is trading 11.61% lower at Rs 127.90. The stock has seen 104.6 lakh shares traded, with the traded value at Rs 132.71 crore.

Ashapura Minechem is down 10.63% at Rs 659.90, while JSLL is trading 6.47% lower at Rs 559.40.

Power Finance Corporation is also under pressure, declining 6.35% to Rs 393.35. With a market capitalisation of Rs 1,29,809.5 crore, PFC is the largest company by market value among the stocks in the table. Its traded volume stands at 124.67 lakh shares, with a traded value of Rs 498.18 crore.

The sharp moves across these counters highlight heightened stock-specific activity during the ongoing trading session, with investors closely watching volumes and price momentum as the market progresses.

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