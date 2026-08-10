Cera, GE Vernova and Power Grid Shares In Focus After Q1 Results — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Cera Sanitaryware, GE Vernova T&D India and Power Grid Corporation, Power Finance are among the stocks in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter performance, with the brokerage highlighting strong execution, healthy order visibility and long-term growth opportunities across building materials and power infrastructure.

Brokerages remain constructive on all stocks despite varying near-term challenges, pointing to demand recovery, robust order books and India's ongoing infrastructure and energy-transition investments as key growth drivers.

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For Cera Sanitaryware, Motilal Oswal highlighted the company's resilient brand positioning and improving demand environment. While the sanitaryware and bathroom solutions maker continues to navigate competitive pressures, the brokerage believes premiumisation, distribution expansion and recovery in housing-linked demand should support growth going forward. The brokerage retained its positive stance on the stock, citing its strong balance sheet, market leadership and long-term earnings visibility.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ge Vernova Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Cera Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Pfc Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Power Grid Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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