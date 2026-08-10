Kwality Pharma Share Price Jumps Over 20% After Q1 Net Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of Kwality Pharmaceuticals jumped more than 20% following a strong first-quarter performance, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year. The company reported broad-based improvement across revenue and operating profit during the quarter.

The stock is trading at Rs 3,134 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 2,611.8, around 12.30 p.m.

Revenue, Profit Rise Sharply

Kwality Pharma reported consolidated net profit of Rs 25.6 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 11.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This translates into a year-on-year increase of more than 115%.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 162 crore, up 45.7% from Rs 112 crore a year earlier. The strong top-line growth provided support to profitability during the quarter.

The company also reported a significant improvement in operating performance. Ebitda increased 69.1% year-on-year to Rs 41.1 crore from Rs 24.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda Margin Expands

Kwality Pharma's Ebitda margin improved to 25.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with 21.8% in the same quarter last year. The expansion indicates stronger operating profitability even as revenue grew at a robust pace.

The improvement in both Ebitda and margin helped the company deliver a sharper rise in profit than revenue during the quarter.

Kwality Pharma Shares Gain

The stock jumped over 20% in intraday trade today; however, it remained in focus since the beginning of 2026 and rallied over 85% during the period.

The stock traded within the range of Rs 1561 and Rs 3134.1 apiece on NSE during the past 52 weeks. As of the last trading session, the company commanded a market cap of Rs 3252 crore.

Going ahead, investors are likely to track whether Kwality Pharma can sustain the pace of revenue growth and maintain the improved Ebitda margin in subsequent quarters.

Also Read: This Pharma Stock Is Surging Today, Has Given 57% Return In Six Months - Do You Own?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.