This Pharma Stock Is Surging Today, Has Given 57% Return In Six Months - Do You Own?

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is in focus after the company reported a strong set of consolidated numbers for the first quarter.

The stock has gained more than 5% in intraday trade on Monday and is currently trading at Rs 732 apiece on the NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 697.45.

Investors will be tracking whether the improvement in profitability and operating performance can sustain the stock's recent momentum, with the shares having delivered a 57% return in the last six months.

Net Profit Rises 57.5%

Akums Drugs reported a 57.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 100 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 63.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The sharp rise in profit came alongside healthy growth in revenue and operating earnings. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 13.9% YoY to Rs 1,167 crore, from Rs 1,024 crore a year earlier.

The stronger growth in profit compared with revenue points to an improvement in operating performance during the quarter.

Akums Drugs' consolidated Ebitda rose 35.5% YoY to Rs 175 crore, compared with Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's Ebitda margin improved to 15% from 12.6% a year ago, indicating an expansion of more than two percentage points in operating profitability.

The improvement in margin, combined with double-digit revenue growth, supported the sharp increase in the company's bottom line.

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Stock Returns In Focus

The quarterly performance comes against the backdrop of strong gains in Akums Drugs shares. The stock has delivered a 57% return over the past six months, making the latest earnings performance particularly important for investors assessing the company's growth trajectory.

In 2026, the stock rallied more than 64%, while in the past week itself, the stock rallied over 7.7%.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 37.51 times, with a market cap of Rs 11,535.4 crore as at the end of the preceding session.

Also Read: 55% Jump In Six Months: This Stock Surged 8% In Trade Today After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles

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