Hitachi Energy Gets Double Boost After Q1; ICICI Securities Upgrades Rating, Target Price — Here's Why

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ICICI Securities Report

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. shares are likely to remain in focus after ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised its target price to Rs 40,000 from Rs 37,800 following a strong June-quarter performance and better-than-expected order inflows. The revised target implies an upside potential of around 23% from the current market price of Rs 32,600.

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The brokerage said the power transmission equipment maker delivered a "strong start to the year," aided by robust growth in both earnings and new orders. Revenue rose 69% YoY to nearly Rs 2,500 crore in Q1FY27, while Ebitda margin expanded to 14.6%. Profit after tax more than doubled to about Rs 300 crore, reflecting operating leverage and healthy execution.



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