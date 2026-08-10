Premier Energies To Inox Wind: Motilal Oswal Retains Buy On Five Stocks After Q1 Results — Check Target Prices

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Motilal Oswal Report

Inox Wind, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, G R Infraprojects, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Premier Energies are among the stocks in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter performance. Despite a mixed Q1 FY27 earnings picture—ranging from earnings misses at Inox Wind and margin pressure at Kirloskar Oil Engines to strong execution at GR Infra and an earnings beat at Premier Energies—the brokerage has retained its Buy recommendation on all five counters.

The brokerage sees potential upside ranging from around 16% to 30% based on the target prices cited in its respective Q1 result updates.

ALSO READ: Hitachi Energy Gets Double Boost After Q1; ICICI Securities Upgrades Rating, Target Price — Here's Why

Inox Wind: Buy, target price Rs 92

Motilal Oswal retained its Buy rating on Inox Wind with a revised target price of Rs 92, implying about 18% upside from the report's cited market price of Rs 78. However, the wind-energy company's first-quarter numbers were weaker than the brokerage expected. Revenue of Rs 8.1 billion missed estimates by 15%, EBITDA of Rs 1.5 billion was 18% below estimates, while adjusted profit after tax of Rs 0.4 billion missed estimates by 48%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Koel Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Premier Energies Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Gr Infra Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Inox Wind Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Mrs Bectors Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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