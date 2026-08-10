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Premier Energies To Inox Wind: Motilal Oswal Retains Buy On Five Stocks After Q1 Results — Check Target Prices

Among the five, the reports indicate the highest potential upside for Kirloskar Oil Engines at around 30%, followed by GR Infraprojects at 26%, Inox Wind and Premier Energies at around 18% each, and Mrs Bectors at 16%.

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Premier Energies To Inox Wind: Motilal Oswal Retains Buy On Five Stocks After Q1 Results — Check Target Prices
Inox Wind, Mrs Bectors and more are among the stocks in focus after Motilal Oswal reviewed their June-quarter performance.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Premier Energies Ltd
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Inox Wind Ltd.
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G R Infraprojects Ltd
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Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
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Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Inox Wind, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, G R Infraprojects, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Premier Energies are among the stocks in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter performance. Despite a mixed Q1 FY27 earnings picture—ranging from earnings misses at Inox Wind and margin pressure at Kirloskar Oil Engines to strong execution at GR Infra and an earnings beat at Premier Energies—the brokerage has retained its Buy recommendation on all five counters.

The brokerage sees potential upside ranging from around 16% to 30% based on the target prices cited in its respective Q1 result updates.

ALSO READ: Hitachi Energy Gets Double Boost After Q1; ICICI Securities Upgrades Rating, Target Price — Here's Why

Inox Wind: Buy, target price Rs 92

Motilal Oswal retained its Buy rating on Inox Wind with a revised target price of Rs 92, implying about 18% upside from the report's cited market price of Rs 78. However, the wind-energy company's first-quarter numbers were weaker than the brokerage expected. Revenue of Rs 8.1 billion missed estimates by 15%, EBITDA of Rs 1.5 billion was 18% below estimates, while adjusted profit after tax of Rs 0.4 billion missed estimates by 48%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Koel Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Premier Energies Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Gr Infra Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Inox Wind Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Mrs Bectors Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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