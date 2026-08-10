Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 11: MCU Film Now Highest Grossing Hollywood Movie In India

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to break box office records in India. The Tom Holland-starrer has crossed Rs 400 crore net, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water to become the country's highest-grossing Hollywood film by net collections.

On its second Sunday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 34.70 crore net from 13,862 shows in India.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 415.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 496.86 crore.

Surpasses ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water'

The latest numbers have pushed Brand New Day ahead of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned Rs 391.40 crore net and Rs 477.50 crore gross in India. The film has now set a new benchmark at the Indian box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 15 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 31 crore on Day 10 and a further Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11, showing a strong hold through its second weekend.

Indian Box Office Collection

The film opened strongly on July 30, earning Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1. After a strong weekend, the film collected Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5, Rs 21.75 crore on Day 6, Rs 17 crore on Day 7 and Rs 14.25 crore on Day 8, ending its first week at Rs 334.75 crore.

It added Rs 15 crore on the second Friday i.e. Day 9, Rs 31 crore on Day 10 and added more on Day 11, showing strong business in its second weekend.

The English version led the Day 11 business with Rs 18.50 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 13.50 crore. Tamil contributed Rs 2 crore, Telugu Rs 0.68 crore and Malayalam Rs 0.02 crore.

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Worldwide Collection

The film is also performing strongly worldwide. According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned $1.67 billion globally, including more than $1 billion from international markets.

Its second weekend in the US brought in around $145 million, giving it the third-biggest second weekend in US box office history. It is also the first Sony film to cross $100 million in its second weekend, as reported by Deadline.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Released in theatres on July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

The film follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as he rebuilds his life in a world that no longer remembers him, only to face a dangerous new enemy.

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