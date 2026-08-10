Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 18: Vijay's Film Gets Weekend Boost, Check Sunday Earnings

Vijay's Jana Nayagan saw a strong jump in collections on its third Sunday, with the film recording a 41.2% growth from the previous day. The action drama continued its theatrical run with improved weekend occupancy.

Day 18 Box Office Performance

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 3.60 crore net from 2,148 shows across India on Day 18, up from Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17, according to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 192.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 224.03 crore.

Overseas, the Vijay starrer added Rs 0.10 crore on Day 18, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 93.15 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 317.18 crore.

Collections So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore, Rs 28.90 crore, Rs 32 crore, Rs 10.65 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 6.10 crore and Rs 4.05 crore from Day 2 to Day 8. The film finished its first week with Rs 153.55 crore India net.

During Week 2, it earned Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 15.

The film then collected Rs 1 crore on Day 16, Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18, showing a notable weekend recovery.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 18, earning Rs 3.35 crore with 47% overall occupancy. Tamil Nadu led the film's state-wise business with Rs 3.53 crore. The film recorded a total India gross of Rs 4.11 crore on the day.

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All About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has drawn major attention as Vijay's final release before he turned his full focus to politics.

The action drama was originally planned for a Pongal release, the film faced multiple delays before finally hitting theatres on July 23, 2026.

Its theatrical run was also hit by piracy, with reports of the film being leaked online, adding to the challenges around its box office performance.

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