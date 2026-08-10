Godrej Consumer Shares Slump 3% After Q1 Margin Hit Sours Sentiment

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s stock plunged 2.8% to Rs 1,020.70 on the NSE on Monday, after the company's operating margins took a hit in the first quarter of financial year 2027.

The stock pared some losses to trade 2.57% lower at Rs 1,023 apiece as of 10:40 a.m., as against a 0.13% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

ALSO READ: Godrej Consumer Q1 Review: Jefferies, Macquarie Remain Bullish Despite India Margin Pressure

In the June quarter, the FMCG giant's India business margins narrowed by 40 basis points to 19% from 19.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Gross margin declined sharply by 261 bps compared to the year-ago period.

However, the company maintained strong performances across its overseas markets in Africa and Indonesia, offsetting part of India's margin strain.

Share Price History

The share price has fallen 16.16% year-to-date and 13.61% in the last 12 months. The scrip tripled on Sept. 20, 2012 to clock its biggest intraday gain, and slumped 70% to register its biggest intraday fall on August 19, 2013.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited Q1 (CONS)

Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 505 crore vs Rs 453 crore YoY

Revenue up 18.3% at Rs 4,225 crore vs Rs 3,571 crore YoY

EBITDA up 15.7% at Rs 802 crore vs Rs 693 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 19% vs 19.4% YoY

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2026-27. The Record Date for ascertaining the names of the Shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend shall be Thursday, August 13, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Despite the margin hit, the comoany has bagged largely bullish calls from brokerages like Macquarie and Jefferies as both bet on management's positive commentary for quarters ahead.

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