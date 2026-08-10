Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Marginally Higher As Losses In SBI, RIL Offset Gains In Bajaj Finance, Titan

The Nifty 50 closed 13.15 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,583.80, while the Sensex gained 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to 78,542.44. Bajaj Finance and Titan contributed 16.34 points and 14.94 points, respectively, to the Nifty 50's gain. SBI and Reliance Industries pulled the index down by 24.64 points and 16.49 points, respectively.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks ended mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.08% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.05%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.65% and China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.67%. Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.33%.

In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.26%, while Switzerland's SMI rose 0.09%. The UK's FTSE fell 0.32%, Belgium's BEL 20 declined 0.31% and France's CAC slipped 0.20%.

The regional advance came after all three major US benchmarks ended Friday higher. The S&P 500 reached a fresh closing record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also posted gains, providing a positive cue for Asian trading.

Oil moved higher in early Asian hours as uncertainty over a potential US-Iran arrangement to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz persisted. Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 1.1% to $84.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for September gained 1.1% to $79.01.

Oil prices advanced as traders assessed signals from the US and Iran over an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The outlook for shipping through the key waterway remained uncertain after Iran rejected claims that it was conducting direct negotiations with Washington over reopening the strait. Optimism had increased last week after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that a deal could be nearing, but President Donald Trump later said the US was only "semi-negotiating" with Tehran and intended to maintain economic pressure.

The rise in crude prices remains a potential constraint on market sentiment, as sustained energy costs could add to inflation and make the outlook for monetary policy more complicated.

The yen was little changed in early Asian trading at around 157.90 per US dollar after strengthening sharply on Friday following the release of US labour data.

US stock futures were subdued after Wall Street posted its strongest weekly performance since April. S&P 500 futures declined about 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%. Dow futures fell 99 points, or 0.2%.

Investors will continue to assess the trajectory of US equities alongside crude prices and developments around the Strait of Hormuz as the Asian trading week gets under way.