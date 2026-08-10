Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Marginally Higher As Losses In SBI, RIL Offset Gains In Bajaj Finance, Titan
The Nifty 50 closed 13.15 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,583.80, while the Sensex gained 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to 78,542.44.
The Nifty 50 closed 13.15 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,583.80, while the Sensex gained 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to 78,542.44. Bajaj Finance and Titan contributed 16.34 points and 14.94 points, respectively, to the Nifty 50's gain. SBI and Reliance Industries pulled the index down by 24.64 points and 16.49 points, respectively.
Elsewhere, Asian stocks ended mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.08% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.05%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.65% and China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.67%. Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.33%.
In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.26%, while Switzerland's SMI rose 0.09%. The UK's FTSE fell 0.32%, Belgium's BEL 20 declined 0.31% and France's CAC slipped 0.20%.
The regional advance came after all three major US benchmarks ended Friday higher. The S&P 500 reached a fresh closing record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also posted gains, providing a positive cue for Asian trading.
Oil moved higher in early Asian hours as uncertainty over a potential US-Iran arrangement to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz persisted. Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 1.1% to $84.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for September gained 1.1% to $79.01.
Oil prices advanced as traders assessed signals from the US and Iran over an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The outlook for shipping through the key waterway remained uncertain after Iran rejected claims that it was conducting direct negotiations with Washington over reopening the strait. Optimism had increased last week after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that a deal could be nearing, but President Donald Trump later said the US was only "semi-negotiating" with Tehran and intended to maintain economic pressure.
The rise in crude prices remains a potential constraint on market sentiment, as sustained energy costs could add to inflation and make the outlook for monetary policy more complicated.
The yen was little changed in early Asian trading at around 157.90 per US dollar after strengthening sharply on Friday following the release of US labour data.
US stock futures were subdued after Wall Street posted its strongest weekly performance since April. S&P 500 futures declined about 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%. Dow futures fell 99 points, or 0.2%.
Investors will continue to assess the trajectory of US equities alongside crude prices and developments around the Strait of Hormuz as the Asian trading week gets under way.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex End Marginally Higher As SBI, RIL Weigh
- The Nifty 50 closed 13.15 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,583.80, while the Sensex gained 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to 78,542.44.
- Bajaj Finance and Titan contributed 16.34 points and 14.94 points, respectively, to the Nifty 50’s gain. SBI and Reliance Industries pulled the index down by 24.64 points and 16.49 points, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Forge Sees Manufacturing Margin At 22-23% In FY27
- Bharat Forge Vice Chairman Amit Kalyani said the Q1 one-time loss was linked to the closure of its German subsidiary. Higher energy costs reduced margins by 130 basis points, while energy and production costs affected the US business.
- The company expects margins to improve in Q2 and sees its manufacturing margin at 22-23% in FY27. Bharat Forge lowered its guidance due to an expected demand slowdown and plans to raise Rs 2,500 crore to fund growth capital expenditure for the next 36 months.
Stock Market Live: Technocraft Ventures IPO Subscribed 4.12 Times On Day 2
Technocraft Ventures’ IPO was subscribed 4.12 times as of 2:57 p.m. on the second day of bidding. The qualified institutional buyers’ portion was booked 4.48 times, the non-institutional investors’ quota 5.48 times and the retail portion 3.33 times.
Leap India’s IPO was subscribed 0.43 times on Day 2. On the first day, Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics were subscribed 0.45 times and 0.71 times, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Realty Index Rises 1.5%, PSU Banks Fall 1.8%
- Nifty Realty gained 1.51%, followed by Nifty Media at 0.34% and Nifty Financial Services at 0.19%.
- Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.8%, while Nifty Defence declined 1% and Nifty Oil and Gas dropped 0.51%.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Rises Above $84 A Barrel
- Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 1.1% to $84.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for September gained 1.1% to $79.01.
- Oil prices advanced as traders assessed signals from the US and Iran over an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets End Mostly Higher
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 2.08% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.05%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.65% and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.67%.
- Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.33%.
Stock Market Live: European Markets Trade Mixed
Germany’s DAX gained 0.26%, while Switzerland’s SMI rose 0.09%. The UK’s FTSE fell 0.32%, Belgium’s BEL 20 declined 0.31% and France’s CAC slipped 0.20%.
Stock Market Live: Government Raises Rs 45,306 Crore From Disinvestment And Asset Monetisation In FY26
- The government raised Rs 45,306 crore from disinvestment and asset monetisation in FY26, exceeding the revised estimate of Rs 33,837 crore, according to PTI. Disinvestment contributed Rs 16,886 crore, while asset monetisation brought in Rs 28,420 crore.
- The government has budgeted Rs 80,000 crore under miscellaneous capital receipts for FY27. Collections so far stand at Rs 59,083 crore, including Rs 52,716 crore from disinvestment and Rs 6,367 crore from asset monetisation.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Forge Cuts Growth Outlook To 20-25%
- Bharat Forge lowered its growth outlook to 20-25% from 25% earlier as it reassesses its global manufacturing operations.
- Outstanding defence orders stood at Rs 11,196 crore. The India business secured defence orders worth Rs 681 crore and total new orders of Rs 1,352 crore in Q1.
Stock Market Live: IOL Chemicals Swings After Q1 Profit Rises 90%
- IOL Chemicals shares traded 0.64% lower at Rs 166.78 after moving between Rs 155 and Rs 178.79. Q1 net profit rose 89.8% to Rs 64.4 crore, while revenue increased 37.1% to Rs 756 crore.
- Ebitda grew 66.2% to Rs 103 crore, while margin widened to 13.6% from 11.2% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Bengaluru Police File FIR Against Cult Fitness And Co-Founder
- Bengaluru’s Bellandur Police registered an FIR against Cult Fitness Pvt. Ltd. and co-founder Rishabh Telang following a complaint by former co-founder Deepak Poduval. The complaint alleges that forged documents were used to remove Poduval from management and erase his 50% stake.
- Telang denied forging signatures and said Poduval was involved in the company’s closure process. Cult.fit said it and its subsidiaries were not named in the FIR, adding that the accused entity was a separate company whose assets and intellectual property were acquired in 2016.
Stock Market Live: Redtape Q1 Profit Rises 15% As Margin Widens
- Redtape’s consolidated net profit rose 15.4% to Rs 45 crore, while revenue increased 3.7% to Rs 481 crore.
- Ebitda doubled to Rs 84 crore from Rs 42 crore, with margin widening to 17.5% from 9.1% a year earlier. Other income fell to Rs 15 crore from Rs 43 crore.
Stock Market Live: Pilots’ Association Issues Medication Advisory After Air India Incident
- The Airlines Pilots Association of India advised pilots against self-medication after the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident. The association said some over-the-counter medicines could produce a non-negative screening result.
- Pilots were also advised to retain prescriptions and pharmacy receipts and avoid poppy-seed-heavy foods and preparations such as bhang and thandai in the days before flying duty.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Forge Falls After Q1 Loss And Margin Decline
- Bharat Forge shares fell 2.67% to Rs 2,204.70 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 90 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 284 crore a year earlier. The quarter included a one-time loss of Rs 358 crore.
- Revenue rose 18.7% to Rs 4,640 crore and Ebitda increased 5.5% to Rs 710 crore. Ebitda margin narrowed to 15.3% from 17.2% and came below the estimate of 17.4%.
Stock Market Live: Jain Irrigation Falls 3.7% After Posting Q1 Loss
- Jain Irrigation Systems shares fell 3.69% to Rs 29.77 after the company reported a Q1 net loss of Rs 14.9 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 13.9 crore a year earlier. Revenue declined 2.4% to Rs 1,508 crore.
- Ebitda fell 18.7% to Rs 164 crore, while margin narrowed to 10.9% from 13.1%.
Stock Market Live: AstraZeneca Pharma Falls After Q1 Profit Drops 32%
- AstraZeneca Pharma shares fell after Q1 net profit declined 32.1% to Rs 38 crore, despite revenue rising 29.8% to Rs 683 crore.
- Ebitda fell 40% to Rs 49 crore, while margin narrowed to 7.2% from 15.5% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Zostel Withdraws Plea Over Claimed 7% OYO Stake
- Zostel withdrew its application seeking directions to SEBI over its complaint concerning a claimed stake of nearly 7% in OYO. The Delhi High Court allowed the withdrawal and granted Zostel permission to approach the court again.
- The court declined to intervene at this stage, saying SEBI would examine the matter in accordance with the law. Zostel’s complaint concerns OYO’s draft IPO disclosures and a dispute dating back to a proposed acquisition in 2015.
Stock Market Live: Government Sanctions Rs 920 Crore In Loans For Airlines
- The government received eight airline applications seeking Rs 2,530 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme as of July 31, the Finance Ministry said in a parliamentary response.
- Four applications worth Rs 920 crore were sanctioned, while three guarantees covering Rs 912 crore were issued.
Stock Market Live: SPARC Rises As Q1 Loss Narrows
- SPARC shares traded near Rs 214 after Q1 consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 21 crore from Rs 52 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose to Rs 39.9 crore from Rs 9.6 crore.
- Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 34.1 crore from Rs 51.4 crore.
Stock Market Live: Hindustan Copper Rises Despite Q1 Profit Decline
- Hindustan Copper shares rose 0.45% to Rs 538.50. Q1 net profit fell 20.7% sequentially to Rs 352 crore, while revenue declined 19% to Rs 937 crore.
- Ebitda decreased 19% to Rs 508 crore, while margin remained unchanged at 54.2%.
Stock Market Live: Amara Raja Energy Falls After Q1 Margin Narrows
- Amara Raja Energy & Mobility shares fell 2.47% to Rs 908.70. Q1 net profit rose 4.6% to Rs 203 crore, while revenue increased 20.6% to Rs 4,041 crore.
- Ebitda grew 5.4% to Rs 407 crore, while margin narrowed to 10.1% from 11.5% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Info Edge Rises 4.4% As Q1 Revenue Grows
- Info Edge shares rose 4.4% to Rs 1,279.20. Q1 revenue increased 2.4% sequentially to Rs 824 crore, while Ebit rose 3.4% to Rs 334 crore. Ebit margin widened to 40.5% from 40.1%.
- Net profit fell 20.4% to Rs 246 crore after a one-time loss of Rs 72 crore. Naukri revenue grew 5%, while 99acres revenue declined 10%.
Stock Market Live: Government Collects Rs 10,463 Crore Duty On Precious-Metal Imports
- The government collected Rs 10,040 crore in customs duty on gold imports, Rs 328 crore on silver and Rs 95 crore on platinum between May 13 and Aug. 2, according to the Lok Sabha response.
- Authorities seized 160.91 kg of gold across 287 cases between May 13 and June 30 and arrested 116 people. The government does not maintain estimates of gold lying idle with Indian households.
Stock Market Live: KPR Mill Rises After Q1 Profit Grows 22%
- KPR Mill shares rose 0.85% to Rs 1,085.80 after Q1 consolidated net profit increased 21.6% to Rs 259 crore. Revenue grew 9.6% to Rs 1,935 crore.
- Ebitda rose 20.6% to Rs 374 crore, while margin widened to 19.3% from 17.6% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Nirlon Rises 3% As Q1 Profit Grows 19%
- Nirlon shares rose 3% to Rs 638.60 after Q1 net profit increased 18.8% to Rs 69.4 crore. Revenue grew 3.3% to Rs 168 crore.
- Ebitda rose 0.9% to Rs 129 crore, while margin narrowed to 76.8% from 78.5% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Bajel Projects Secures Power Grid Orders Worth Rs 700 Crore
Bajel Projects received two orders worth around Rs 700 crore from Power Grid, according to exchange filings.
Stock Market Live: Astra Microwave Falls Nearly 5% After Q1 Profit Drops 24%
- Astra Microwave’s consolidated net profit declined 24.3% to Rs 12.3 crore, while revenue fell 11.7% to Rs 177 crore. Ebitda decreased 19.7% to Rs 33.1 crore, with margin narrowing to 18.7% from 20.6%.
- The stock fell 4.84% to Rs 1,751 after touching an intraday low of Rs 1,675.
Stock Market Live: Man Infraconstruction Gets Approval For Rs 1,000-Crore Mumbai Project
- Man Infraconstruction received approval for a residential project at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, according to an exchange filing.
- The project, named Berkeley House, has a gross development value of more than Rs 1,000 crore.
Stock Market Live: CESC Arm To Acquire Six ReNew Assets For Rs 4,859 Crore
A CESC subsidiary will acquire six assets from ReNew Solar Power at an enterprise value of Rs 4,859 crore, according to an exchange filing.
The assets have a combined capacity of 1,411 MW. The cash consideration for the transaction stands at Rs 1,582 crore.
Stock Market Live: MMDR Bill Seeks Central Framework For Mineral Levies
- The MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to prevent states from imposing levies on minerals and mineral-bearing land outside a central framework. Unrecovered past levies would become invalid, while states would not need to refund collections already made.
- The government said the changes would make mining costs more predictable and address uneven and retrospective levies that could make domestic minerals costlier than imports.
Stock Market Live: Lok Sabha Sees Introduction Of Three Bills
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Stock Market Live: Bank Of India To Consider Raising Up To $1 Billion
Bank of India’s board will meet on Aug. 14 to consider raising up to $1 billion in foreign currency through its medium-term note programme, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Bharti Airtel Signs Telecom Solutions Pact With ITI
Bharti Airtel signed an agreement with ITI for telecom transformation solutions, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Leela Palaces To Invest Rs 185 Crore In Ayodhya Hotel Arm
- Leela Palaces will invest up to Rs 185 crore in its subsidiary Buildminds through compulsorily convertible preference shares, according to an exchange filing.
- Buildminds is developing a five-star hotel in Ayodhya.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Housing Finance Allots NCDs Worth Rs 753 Crore
Bajaj Housing Finance allotted non-convertible debentures worth Rs 753 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Waaree Renewable Secures 124 MWp Solar EPC Project
Waaree Renewable Technologies received a letter of acceptance for a 124 MWp solar engineering, procurement and construction project, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: City Union Bank Sees FY27 Return On Assets At 1.65%
Vijay Anandh Ramamoorthy of City Union Bank said fee income should recover during the rest of FY27, while the cost of funds is expected to moderate. The bank expects slippages of Rs 700-750 crore, return on assets of around 1.65% and return on equity of 15-15.5%.
The bank plans to end FY27 with 1,000-1,005 branches and focus on branch stabilisation and growth. Gold loans account for 31% of its loan book.
Stock Market Live: Zee Appeals Against SEBI Market Curbs, Seeks Interim Relief
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal against SEBI’s market-access restrictions. The tribunal will hear the appeal on Wednesday, with Zee seeking urgent interim relief from the regulator’s directions.
SEBI barred Zee from accessing the securities market for two months on July 31. The regulator also imposed 12-month market bans on Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra and levied total penalties of Rs 1.48 crore over alleged disclosure and approval lapses linked to the pledge of Zee’s Jubilee Hills property for Essel Group loans worth about Rs 726 crore.
Stock Market Live: Waaree Renewable Secures 124 MWp Solar EPC Project
Waaree Renewable Technologies received a letter of acceptance for a 124 MWp solar engineering, procurement and construction project, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Godrej Consumer Sees Household Insecticides Recovering In Q2
- Godrej Consumer Products CFO Aasif Malbari told NDTV Profit that the company will focus on volume-led growth as pricing concerns ease. Seasonality and volatility affected Q1, while household insecticides could recover in Q2.
- The company expects new growth engines to contribute a third of its business. It also reported a recovery in Indonesia, higher volume growth in Africa and plans to enter new categories.
Stock Market Live: Deccan Gold Mines Expects FY27 Profit At Rs 200 Crore
- Hanuman Prasad Modali of Deccan Gold Mines said the company is raising Rs 137 crore to fund several gold and other projects, with high-net-worth investors and management participating.
- The company expects growth from its Kyrgyzstan project from the second quarter and aims to produce 300 kg of gold there by FY28. It expects FY27 profit at around Rs 200 crore.
Stock Market Live: Mazagon Dock Plans To Execute Six ONGC Projects In FY27
- Biju George of Mazagon Dock told NDTV Profit that the company plans to execute six ONGC projects in FY27. It aims to complete 43% of its Rs 18,000 crore order book over the next 18 months.
- George said two large orders would enter the FY27 order book. Project deliveries supported Q1 margins and net profit, while Colombo Dockyard reported a profit during the quarter.
Stock Market Live: Mazagon Dock Plans To Execute Six ONGC Projects In FY27
- Biju George of Mazagon Dock told NDTV Profit that the company plans to execute six ONGC projects in FY27. It aims to complete 43% of its Rs 18,000 crore order book over the next 18 months.
- George said two large orders would enter the FY27 order book. Project deliveries supported Q1 margins and net profit, while Colombo Dockyard reported a profit during the quarter.
Stock Market Live: Titan Sees Watches Revenue Growing Up To 25% In FY27
- Titan CFO Ashok Sonthalia told NDTV Profit that natural diamond sales grew on product launches, while studded jewellery lagged gold jewellery. The company expects Damas’ restructuring to continue following its acquisition.
- Titan expects watches revenue to grow by up to 25% in FY27, supported by analog watches and international brands. The company aims to double its revenue over the next four years.
Stock Market Live: FM Sitharaman To Meet Public Sector Bank Chiefs On Aug. 17-18
- The government will convene a two-day PSB Manthan in New Delhi, according to sources. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet public sector bank chiefs, including SBI Chairman CS Setty.
- The meeting will focus on deposit mobilisation, MSME credit flow and measures to attract long-term foreign capital. The government will also seek lenders’ inputs on strengthening foreign investment flows and supporting the rupee.
Stock Market Live: Paras Defence Sees Export And Semiconductor Opportunities
- Amit Mahajan of Paras Defence told NDTV Profit that Q1 laid the foundation for FY27, while high raw material prices had a limited impact. The company sees more opportunities in exports.
- Paras Defence is seeking strategic foreign partners for its semiconductor business. The company plans higher-value, lower-volume investments and does not expect the segment to generate revenue over the next two to three years.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Companies’ Profit Beats Estimates By 7%, Says Sanjeev Prasad
Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities told NDTV Profit that Nifty companies’ net profit was 7% above estimates, with Q1 earnings holding up across most sectors. Consumption and investment trends were positive, while discretionary spending increased.
Prasad expects foreign flows to normalise in the second half of FY27. He said Indian banks have healthy asset quality and reasonable valuations, while the broader market is likely to outperform benchmark indices.
Stock Market Live: Blue Cloud Softech Rallies Over 9% On $150 Million Deal
- Blue Cloud Softech signed a $150 million agreement with SpaceX International covering cybersecurity, artificial intelligence infrastructure and telecommunications, according to an exchange filing.
- The stock rose more than 9.6% to Rs 21.63.
Stock Market Live: Kaynes Technology Sees FY27 Revenue Growth At 35-40%
Kaynes Technology Managing Director N Muthukumar told NDTV Profit that maintaining growth in FY27 would be challenging amid electronic component shortages and high commodity prices. The company expects revenue to grow 35-40% and aims to expand at twice the overall market rate.
Kaynes will focus on its core EMS business and expects receivables to decline by the third quarter. The company is also seeking strategic partners for smart metering and will prioritise receivables over revenue in that business.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta Iron And Steel Gains 1.11%, Power Business Falls
Vedanta Iron and Steel rose 1.11%, while Vedanta Ltd. gained 0.52%. Vedanta Power fell 0.93%, Vedanta Oil and Gas declined 0.26% and Vedanta Aluminium slipped 0.01%.
Stock Market Live: Ola Electric Falls 6% As Brokerages Flag Volume And Cash-Burn Concerns
Ola Electric shares fell as much as 6% after its Q1 revenue declined 45% to Rs 455 crore. Net loss narrowed to Rs 336 crore from Rs 428 crore, while Ebitda loss reduced to Rs 165 crore from Rs 237 crore.
Kotak and Citi retained their Sell ratings with target prices of Rs 20 and Rs 26, respectively. Goldman Sachs maintained Neutral and raised its target price to Rs 40 from Rs 38.90. The brokerages cited weak volumes, margin pressure and cash burn.
Stock Market Live: PSU Banks Lead Sectoral Declines, Metal Index Gains
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.83%, while the Oil and Gas and Realty indices declined 0.69% and 0.46%, respectively. Nifty Metal gained 0.34%, Nifty IT rose 0.33% and Nifty Pharma advanced 0.24%.
Stock Market Live: Avadh Sugar Leads Gains Among Sugar Stocks
Avadh Sugar & Energy rose 4.32%, followed by Mawana Sugars at 3.51% and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar at 2.39%. Dalmia Bharat Sugar gained 2.03%, while Shree Renuka Sugars advanced 1.44%.
Stock Market Live: SpiceJet Falls 2.54%, InterGlobe Aviation Slips 0.23%
SpiceJet shares declined 2.54%, while InterGlobe Aviation fell 0.23%.
Stock Market Live: Coforge Leads IT Gainers, Happiest Minds Falls
Coforge rose 1.75%, while Tech Mahindra gained 1.34% and Birlasoft advanced 0.86%. Happiest Minds fell 1.10%, Hexaware Technologies declined 1.07% and Sonata Software slipped 0.77%.
Stock Market Live: Britannia Leads FMCG Gainers, Patanjali Foods Falls
Britannia rose 1.23%, followed by United Spirits at 0.67% and Varun Beverages at 0.60%. Patanjali Foods fell 0.87%, while United Breweries declined 0.62% and Godrej Consumer Products slipped 0.57%.
Stock Market Live: Kaynes Technology Flags FY27 Profitability Pressure, Stock Slumps 8%
Kaynes Technology said FY27 would be a difficult year as higher component, labour and electricity costs and supply constraints weigh on profitability. Management expects margins to take a couple of quarters to return to previously committed levels.
The company’s Q1 net profit fell 24.4% to Rs 56.4 crore, while revenue rose 40.5% to Rs 946 crore. Ebita margin narrowed to 15.5% from 16.9% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Fluctuates, Sensex Opens Marginally Higher
The NSE Nifty 50 fluctuated between gains and losses in the opening trade, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.08% to 78,563.
Stock Market Live: SML Mahindra July CV Sales Rise 10%
SML Mahindra reported higher commercial vehicle production, sales and exports in July.
- CV production up 11% at 1,458 units versus 1,311 units YoY.
- CV sales up 10% at 1,521 units versus 1,380 units YoY.
- CV exports up 74% at 82 units versus 47 units YoY.
Stock Market Live: Universal Cables Raises Expansion Outlay To Rs 617 Crore
Universal Cables increased the planned investment for its capacity expansion project.
- Outlay raised to Rs 617 crore from Rs 550 crore.
- JV optical fibre production capacity to be augmented with Rs 4,800 crore outlay.
- Nishant P Saigal appointed CFO from October 21.
- Gopal Agarwal resigns as CFO effective September 30.
Stock Market Live: MRF Shareholders Approve Rs 229 Final Dividend
MRF shareholders approved the company's final dividend for FY26.
- Final dividend approved at Rs 229 per equity share.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 Opens Higher, Sensex Flat
The Nifty 50 rose 10.60 points, or 0.04%, to 24,581.25 in pre-market trade. The Sensex was unchanged at 78,499.17.
Stock Market Live: RITES Signs Rail Consultancy MoU With HPCL
RITES and HPCL signed a memorandum of understanding for rail infrastructure consultancy.
- MoU signed for rail infrastructure consultancy services.
Stock Market Live: Coal India Starts Part Of 200 MW Khavda Solar Project
Coal India commenced operations of part of its Khavda solar power project.
- Commenced operations of 200 MW part solar capacity.
- Total capacity of the Khavda solar power project is 300 MW.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Higher
The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. The local currency appreciated as much as 4 paise to 95.17 against the greenback.
Stock Market Live: Delhivery GST Demand Cut To Rs 1.51 Crore
Delhivery received relief from the West Bengal GST appellate authority on a tax demand.
- GST demand reduced to Rs 1.51 crore from Rs 5.36 crore.
Stock Market Live: AstraZeneca Gets CDSCO Nod For Cancer Drug
AstraZeneca Pharma India received approval to sell trastuzumab deruxtecan in India.
- CDSCO approved the sale of trastuzumab deruxtecan, used for the treatment of breast cancer.
Stock Market Live: Emcure Sanand Plant Gets VAI Classification
Emcure Pharma's Sanand facility received a Voluntary Action Indicated classification following a US FDA inspection.
- US FDA classified the Sanand unit inspection as VAI.
- Inspection at the Sanand facility stands closed.
- US FDA inspected the facility from May 6 to May 15.
Stock Market Live: Hitachi Energy Q1 Profit More Than Doubles
Hitachi Energy India reported a sharp increase in Q1 profit, revenue and EBITDA.
Hitachi Energy India (Q1)
- Net profit at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 132 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 68.6% to Rs 2,494 crore versus Rs 1,479 crore YoY.
- EBITDA at Rs 364 crore versus Rs 155 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 14.6% versus 10.5% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Lloyds Metals Allots Rs 700 Crore NCDs
Lloyds Metals & Energy raised funds through a private placement of secured NCDs.
- Allotted 70,000 NCDs worth Rs 700 crore.
- Coupon rate of 9.02%.
- Tenure of 10 years.
Stock Market Live: Globus Spirits Completes Rs 200 Crore QIP
Globus Spirits completed its qualified institutional placement.
- Raised Rs 200 crore at Rs 840 per share on August 7.
Stock Market Live: Hindalco Plans Rs 768 Crore Kuppam Expansion
Hindalco plans to add capacity at its Kuppam facility.
- Plans 10 KTPA capacity addition at Kuppam by FY29.
- Investment planned at Rs 768 crore.
- CFIUS review for proposed acquisition of AluChem Companies delayed.
- Final clearance now expected by September 2, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Waaree Arm Buys 24.21% Stake In Eppeltone Engineers
Waaree Energies expanded its presence in the smart meter value chain through a stake acquisition by its step-down subsidiary.
- Waaree Smart Meters acquired 24.21% stake in Eppeltone Engineers.
- Transaction value about Rs 21.78 crore.
- Deal completed through an off-market transaction.
Stock Market Live: NTPC Green Wins 200 MW BESS Capacity
NTPC Green Energy won battery storage capacity in a tender conducted by WBSEDCL.
- Won 200 MW/800 MWh BESS capacity.
- Capacity awarded under WBSEDCL's 500 MW/2,000 MWh standalone BESS tender.
Stock Market Live: NBCC Sells Delhi Property For Rs 1,236 Crore
NBCC India completed a property sale in Delhi with a sale value of Rs 1,236 crore.
- Sold 2.3 lakh sq ft in Delhi for Rs 1,236 crore.
- To receive 1% marketing fee of sale value.
Stock Market Live: PDS Reports 43% Rise In Q1 Profit
PDS reported higher profit, revenue and EBITDA in Q1.
PDS (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit up 42.7% to Rs 28.6 crore versus Rs 20 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 14.8% to Rs 3,444 crore versus Rs 2,999 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 90.2% to Rs 96 crore versus Rs 50.5 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 2.8% versus 1.7% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Entero Healthcare Q1 EBITDA Jumps 72%
Entero Healthcare reported strong growth across profit, revenue and EBITDA.
Entero Healthcare (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit up 36% to Rs 38.2 crore versus Rs 28 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 38% to Rs 1,940 crore versus Rs 1,404 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 72% to Rs 97 crore versus Rs 51 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 5% versus 3.6% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Fine Organics Q1 Profit Rises 18%
Fine Organics reported higher profit, revenue and EBITDA in Q1.
Fine Organics (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit up 18% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 117 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 18% to Rs 694 crore versus Rs 588 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 42.4% to Rs 176 crore versus Rs 124 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 25.3% versus 21% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Power Mech Projects Q1 Profit Rises 54%
Power Mech Projects reported higher Q1 profit and revenue, while EBITDA declined.
Power Mech Projects (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit up 53.8% to Rs 80 crore versus Rs 52 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 25.6% to Rs 1,624 crore versus Rs 1,293 crore YoY.
- EBITDA down 1.6% to Rs 168 crore versus Rs 170 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 10.3% versus 13.2% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Advanced Enzyme Approves Rs 69.7 Crore Buyback
Advanced Enzyme Technologies approved a buyback alongside its Q1 results.
Advanced Enzyme (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit down 7% to Rs 37 crore versus Rs 40 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 2.1% to Rs 190 crore versus Rs 186 crore YoY.
- EBITDA down 9.9% to Rs 51 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 26.9% versus 30.4% YoY.
- Approves buyback worth Rs 69.7 crore up to Rs 500/share.
Stock Market Live: Apollo Micro Q1 Revenue Jumps 88%
Apollo Micro Systems reported strong revenue and profit growth in Q1.
Apollo Micro Systems (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit up 45.4% to Rs 26.9 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 88% to Rs 251.3 crore versus Rs 133.6 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 31.3% to Rs 53.7 crore versus Rs 40.9 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 21.4% versus 30.6% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 Profit Falls 80%
Dalmia Bharat Sugar reported lower profit, revenue and EBITDA in Q1.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit down 80.3% to Rs 7.7 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore YoY.
- Revenue down 9.9% to Rs 848 crore versus Rs 941 crore YoY.
- EBITDA down 52% to Rs 43.1 crore versus Rs 89.9 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 5.1% versus 9.6% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Afcons Infra Q1 Profit Plunges 78%
Afcons Infrastructure reported a sharp decline in Q1 profit, revenue and EBITDA.
Afcons Infra (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit down 77.7% to Rs 30.6 crore versus Rs 137.4 crore YoY.
- Revenue down 20.8% to Rs 2,671 crore versus Rs 3,370 crore YoY.
- EBITDA down 42.1% to Rs 252 crore versus Rs 435 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 9.4% versus 12.9% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Ramco Cements Q1 Profit Drops 63%
Ramco Cements reported lower profit and EBITDA despite revenue growth in Q1.
Ramco Cements (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit down 63.3% to Rs 31.2 crore versus Rs 85 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 9.6% to Rs 2,273 crore versus Rs 2,074 crore YoY.
- EBITDA down 22.9% to Rs 307 crore versus Rs 398 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 13.5% versus 19.2% YoY.
- One-time gain at Rs 12.6 crore in Q1.
- Tax expense at Rs 9.4 crore versus Rs 30.5 crore YoY.
Stock Market Live: NLC India Q1 Profit Falls 39% Despite EBITDA Growth
NLC India reported lower Q1 profit despite higher revenue and EBITDA.
NLC India (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit down 39% to Rs 484 crore versus Rs 798 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 23% to Rs 4,717 crore versus Rs 3,826 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 57.4% to Rs 1,471 crore versus Rs 935 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 31.2% versus 24.4% YoY.
Stock Market Live: PNC Infratech Q1 Profit Falls 23%
PNC Infratech reported lower Q1 profit despite growth in revenue and EBITDA.
PNC Infratech (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit down 23% to Rs 332 crore versus Rs 431 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 18.6% to Rs 1,688 crore versus Rs 1,423 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 42.1% to Rs 523 crore versus Rs 368 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 31% versus 25.9% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Greenlam Industries Swings To Q1 Profit
Greenlam Industries moved into profit in Q1, while revenue and EBITDA also increased.
Greenlam Industries (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit at Rs 21.3 crore versus loss of Rs 15.4 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 18.2% to Rs 797 crore versus Rs 674 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 81.6% to Rs 80 crore versus Rs 44 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 10% versus 6.5% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Nitin Spinners Q1 Profit Rises 84%
Nitin Spinners reported higher profit, revenue and EBITDA in Q1.
Nitin Spinners (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit up 83.7% to Rs 75.3 crore versus Rs 41 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 10.3% to Rs 875 crore versus Rs 793 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 40% to Rs 155.5 crore versus Rs 111.2 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 17.8% versus 14% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Akums Drugs Q1 Profit Jumps 58%
Akums Drugs reported strong growth across profit, revenue and EBITDA in Q1.
Akums Drugs (Q1, Consolidated)
- Net profit up 57.5% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 63.5 crore YoY.
- Revenue up 13.9% to Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,024 crore YoY.
- EBITDA up 35.5% to Rs 175 crore versus Rs 129 crore YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 15% versus 12.6% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Aarti Pharmalabs Q1 Profit Rises 65%
Aarti Pharmalabs reported higher Q1 profit, revenue and EBITDA, with a management appointment also announced.
Aarti Pharmalabs (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net Profit up 65.4% at Rs 76 crore Vs Rs 46 crore
- Revenue up 38.7% at Rs 536 crore Vs Rs 386 crore
- EBITDA up 48.8% at Rs 136 crore Vs Rs 91.4 crore
- EBITDA Margin at 25.4% Vs 23.7%
- Appoints Rashesh C Gogri As MD From Oct 1.
Stock Market Live: Hindalco Brokerage Targets Range From Rs 1,100 To Rs 1,430
Hindalco has received multiple target price revisions after its Q1 performance, with brokerages differing on valuation and the pace of future growth.
- HSBC: Buy, Rs 1,430.
- UBS: Buy, Rs 1,325.
- JP Morgan: Overweight, Rs 1,205.
- Jefferies: Hold, Rs 1,100.
Stock Market Live: Fortis Healthcare Gets Positive Brokerage Calls After Q1
Fortis Healthcare drew positive views from brokerages after Q1, with hospital margins, capacity additions and diagnostics growth highlighted.
Citi
- Maintains Buy with target price of Rs 1,180.
- Core hospital margins remain resilient.
- FY28E margin target reiterated.
- Diagnostics double-digit growth guidance maintained.
- Expansion pipeline strengthened through an O&M partnership for a 300-bed hospital in Cuttack.
JP Morgan
- Maintains Overweight and raises target price to Rs 1,180 from Rs 1,120.
- Margin guidance remains intact despite ESOP costs.
- Capacity expansion remains on track.
Jefferies
- Maintains Buy with target price of Rs 1,125.
- Hospital revenue grew 19% YoY.
- Plans to add 400 beds in FY27.
- ESOP costs expected to add about Rs 1.3 billion annually.
Goldman Sachs
- Maintains Neutral with target price of Rs 975.
- Hospital performance drove 17.5% revenue growth.
- Margins at 21.1% were below estimates due to ESOP costs.
Stock Market Live: Oil India Q1 Profit Jumps 73% QoQ
Oil India reported strong sequential growth in consolidated profit, revenue and EBITDA.
Oil India (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Profit up 72.9% at Rs 3,630 crore versus Rs 2,100 crore.
- Revenue up 34.5% at Rs 12,503 crore versus Rs 9,293 crore.
- EBITDA up 76.6% at Rs 5,793 crore versus Rs 3,281 crore.
- EBITDA Margin at 46.3% versus 35.3%.
Oil India (Q1, Standalone QoQ)
- Net Profit up 60.4% at Rs 2,870 crore versus Rs 1,790 crore.
- Revenue up 33.5% at Rs 7,958 crore versus Rs 5,961 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 4,084 crore versus Rs 1,821 crore.
- EBITDA Margin at 51.3% versus 30.5%.
Stock Market Live: PFC Q1 Profit Rises 2%, Declares Rs 3.90 Dividend
Power Finance Corporation reported a marginal increase in Q1 profit and announced an interim dividend.
PFC (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 2.1% at Rs 7,012 crore versus Rs 6,866 crore.
- Total Income down 0.2% at Rs 28,563 crore.
- Total Income at Rs 28,563 crore versus Rs 28,629 crore.
- To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 3.90/Share.
Stock Market Live: NMDC Cuts Iron Ore Prices As Monsoon Demand Stays Weak
NMDC cut iron ore prices, with Morgan Stanley saying the move was expected amid lower seaborne prices and seasonally weak demand.
- Lump ore price fixed at Rs 5,250/tonne.
- Fines price fixed at Rs 4,500/tonne.
- Morgan Stanley expects domestic iron ore prices to remain in check near term during the monsoon.
15.
Stock Market Live: Kaynes Tech Gets Mixed Brokerage Calls After Q1
Kaynes Technology's strong revenue performance was offset by concerns around cash generation and working capital.
Kotak
- Maintains Reduce; raises target price to Rs 3,550 from Rs 3,280.
- Q1 PAT was down 25% versus estimates despite 40% YoY revenue growth.
- Core EBITDA margin at 15.6% beat estimates.
- Negative OCF of Rs 2.6 billion and working-capital days rose to 163 from 122.
- Smart meter collections remain a concern.
JP Morgan
- Maintains Neutral; cuts target price to Rs 3,600 from Rs 3,700.
- Strong Q1 beat and first revenue and margin beat in at least five quarters.
- Revenue grew 40% YoY.
- Working capital remains the key concern.
- OSAT and PCB ramp-up delayed to 3QFY27.
Stock Market Live: LIC, Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Tech Under F&O Ban
Three stocks have been placed under the F&O ban for the session.
- Life Insurance Corporation of India.
- Bandhan Bank.
- Kaynes Technology.
Stock Market Live: Nifty August Futures Trade At Rs 81 Premium
Nifty August futures are trading at a premium to the cash market, while derivatives positioning shows key interest at 24,600 and 24,000 strikes.
- Nifty August futures down 0.36% at Rs 24,651.
- Premium at Rs 81.
- Maximum Call OI at 24,600 strike.
- Maximum Put OI at 24,000 strike.
Stock Market Live: SBI Brokerage Consensus Turns More Positive After Q1
SBI's Q1 performance prompted target price increases from several brokerages, with NIM recovery and loan growth emerging as the common positives.
- HSBC target price: Rs 1,310.
- JP Morgan target price: Rs 1,280.
- Jefferies target price: Rs 1,320.
- Citi target price: Rs 1,300.
- UBS target price: Rs 1,190.
- Macquarie target price: Rs 1,150.
- Bernstein target price: Rs 1,300.
- Morgan Stanley retains Equal-weight with Rs 1,070 target price.
Stock Market Live: Gland Pharma Signs CDMO Pact, Sees $100 Million Revenue Potential
Gland Pharma signed a strategic CDMO agreement covering injectable products, with the company expecting meaningful annual revenue potential from CY29.
- To manufacture 55 injectable SKUs under CDMO pact.
- Sees annual revenue potential of $90-100 million from CY29.
Stock Market Live: Hitachi Energy Wins First BESS Order, Backlog Hits Record
Hitachi Energy India secured its first battery energy storage system order, taking its order backlog to a record Rs 32,222.1 crore.
- Secured first BESS order for a 165 MW/330 MWh project in Andhra Pradesh.
- Order backlog at a record Rs 32,222.1 crore.
- Rs 634.63 crore utilised in capex out of allocated Rs 1,513.28 crore.
Stock Market Live: Titan Q1 Profit Rises 63%
Titan reported strong Q1 growth across profit, revenue and EBITDA, with jewellery operations driving the performance.
Titan (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 63% to Rs 1,777 crore versus Rs 1,091 crore.
- Revenue up 29% to Rs 21,356 crore versus Rs 16,523 crore.
- EBITDA up 58% to Rs 2,890 crore versus Rs 1,830 crore.
- EBITDA Margin at 13.5% versus 11.1%.
- Jewellery Biz Revenue up 30% at Rs 19,002 crore YoY.
- Jewellery Biz EBIT up 68% at Rs 2,360 crore YoY.
Stock Market Live: Hindalco Q1 Profitability Draws Strong Broker Attention
Hindalco's earnings and expansion pipeline have emerged as a major brokerage focus following a strong Q1 performance.
Hindalco Brokerage Highlights
- HSBC sees multiple catalysts including Bay Minette commissioning and India aluminium and alumina capacity expansions.
- UBS expects US$300-400 million working-capital release from Novelis.
- JP Morgan expects captive coal mines to generate about 1.5 million tonnes of volumes in FY28.
- Jefferies expects India profitability to moderate from the Q1 peak.
Stock Market Live: Ola Electric Retains Sell Calls Despite Target Price Hikes
Brokerages remained cautious on Ola Electric after Q1, citing weak volumes, cash burn and margin pressure.
Kotak
- Maintains Sell with target price of Rs 20.
- Volume scale remains the critical hurdle.
- Q1FY27 adjusted EBITDA margin was below expectations due to lower ASPs.
- FCF outflow remains another challenge.
- Capital raising could be required if the current volume trajectory does not improve.
Citi
- Maintains Sell with target price of Rs 26.
- Weak volumes and lower gross margin offset cost control and PLI penalty reversal.
- Volumes remain sluggish and ASPs weak.
- Competition is escalating.
Goldman Sachs
- Maintains Neutral and raises target price to Rs 40 from Rs 38.90.
- Q1 revenue declined 45% YoY and EBITDA loss stood at Rs 1.65 billion.
- Volumes recovered to about 40,000 units.
- Cash burn remains a concern, with FCF at negative Rs 3.5 billion.
Ola Electric (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net Loss At Rs 336 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 428 Cr YoY.
- Revenue down 45% At Rs 455 Cr Vs Rs 828 Cr YoY.
- EBITDA Loss At Rs 165 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 237 Cr YoY.
- Other Income At Rs 29 Cr Vs Rs 68 Cr YoY.
Stock Market Live: Delhivery Gets Mixed Brokerage Calls After Q1
Delhivery's Q1 results triggered divergent brokerage views, with analysts split over near-term margins despite a strong revenue performance.
JP Morgan
- Maintains Overweight; cuts target price to Rs 590 from Rs 650.
- Transitory costs weighed on earnings.
- Margins are expected to bottom in Q1 and recover sharply in H2.
- Margin delivery remains key to investor confidence.
Citi
- Maintains Buy; raises target price to Rs 570 from Rs 565.
- Robust volumes and positive outlook.
- Margins should rebound.
- Sees opportunities in 3PL quick commerce, reverse logistics, intra-city and SaaS.
Morgan Stanley
- Maintains Equal-weight; cuts target price to Rs 500 from Rs 510.
- Good top line but margins missed.
- Cost pressures led to the Q1 margin miss.
- Management expects to recoup the impact over coming quarters.
Delhivery also reported its Q1 financials.
Delhivery (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit down 64.9% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 91 crore.
- Revenue up 27.8% at Rs 2,931 crore versus Rs 2,294 crore.
- EBITDA down 4.5% at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 149 crore.
- EBITDA Margin at 4.8% versus 6.5%.
- Re-Appoints Sahil Barua As MD & CEO For 5 Yrs.
- Re-Appoints Sahil Barua As MD & CEO From Oct 13.
Stock Market Live: Hindalco Gets Bullish Brokerage Views After Q1
Hindalco's Q1 performance prompted several brokerages to raise target prices, citing strong India and Novelis performance and multiple expansion projects.
HSBC
- Maintains Buy with target price of Rs 1,430.
- Large Q1 beat with consolidated EBITDA at Rs 139.7 billion, up 37% QoQ.
- Novelis earnings should improve as Oswego restarts.
- Bay Minette commissioning and India aluminium and alumina expansions are key catalysts.
UBS
- Maintains Buy with target price of Rs 1,325.
- Q1 EBITDA at Rs 140 billion beat estimates by 29%.
- Novelis adjusted EBITDA per tonne came in at US$563.
- Novelis deleveraging remains a key catalyst.
JP Morgan
- Maintains Overweight and raises target price to Rs 1,205 from Rs 1,190.
- Growth projects remain on track.
- Phase 1 aluminium smelter is expected to be commissioned by December 2027.
- Captive coal mines could yield cost savings.
Jefferies
- Maintains Hold and raises target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,075.
- Consolidated EBITDA beat estimates by 20%.
- India EBITDA rose 26% QoQ.
- Valuations remain reasonable.
Stock Market Live: SBI Gets Multiple Target Price Hikes After Q1
State Bank of India drew broad-based positive brokerage commentary after its Q1 performance, with brokerages highlighting NIM expansion, loan growth and asset quality.
HSBC
- Maintains Buy and raises target price to Rs 1,310 from Rs 1,180.
- Strong Q1 beat led by NIM expansion, robust fee income, tight cost control and benign credit costs.
- Domestic NIM rose 7 bps QoQ to 3%.
- Loan growth guidance raised to 14-15% for FY27.
JP Morgan
- Maintains Overweight and raises target price to Rs 1,280 from Rs 1,240.
- Strong Q1 with broad-based beat.
- Domestic NIM at 3% and loan growth at 19%.
- FY27 loan growth guidance raised to 14-15%.
Jefferies
- Maintains Buy and raises target price to Rs 1,320 from Rs 1,300.
- Domestic NIM rebound to 3% drove 15% YoY NII growth.
- Loan growth remained robust at 19% YoY.
- SBI remains among Jefferies' top picks.
Citi
- Maintains Buy and raises target price to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,230.
- Domestic NIM rebounded 7 bps QoQ to 3%.
- Advances accelerated 19% YoY.
- Management reiterated 3% domestic NIM and 14-15% credit growth guidance.
Morgan Stanley
- Maintains Equal-weight with target price of Rs 1,070.
- Q1 was a good quarter.
- Forecasts raised after reversing some of the sharp NIM cut following the Q4 miss.
- Valuation is full relative to sustainable ROA and ROE.
UBS
- Maintains Neutral and raises target price to Rs 1,190 from Rs 1,080.
- Q1 beat driven by strong NII, fee income and cost control.
- NIM improved 5 bps QoQ to 2.86%.
- Loan growth remained strong at 19% YoY.
Bernstein
- Maintains Market Perform with target price of Rs 1,300.
- Loan growth remained robust at 19% YoY.
- Deposit growth lagged at 10% YoY, pushing LDR higher to 83%.
- Asset quality remained stable.
Macquarie
- Maintains Outperform with target price of Rs 1,150.
- Q1 PAT beat estimates, supported by resilient NIMs, tight opex and stable credit costs.
- Domestic NIM expanded 7 bps QoQ to 3%.
- Loan growth remained strong at 19% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Titan Gets Bullish Brokerage Calls After Q1
Titan's strong Q1 results drew positive views from multiple brokerages, with several raising their target prices while highlighting jewellery growth and execution.
JP Morgan
- Maintains Overweight and hikes target price to Rs 5,465 from Rs 5,400.
- Strong Q1 print despite volatility.
- Demand durability remains the key debate, while execution drivers provide comfort.
- Jewellery business has multiple levers to sustain revenue and EBIT growth.
Morgan Stanley
- Maintains Overweight with target price of Rs 5,483.
- Q1 broadly in line, with headline margins boosted by one-offs.
- Adjusted jewellery EBIT margin at 10.9%.
- Buyer growth at 5%, while studded growth remained strong at 34% YoY.
- Management remains confident on jewellery growth despite elevated gold prices.
Macquarie
- Maintains Outperform with target price of Rs 5,400.
- Q1 EBITDA beat led by CaratLane margin improvement and strong TEAL performance.
- Jewellery demand remains healthy.
- CaratLane margins expanded to 10.1%.
Jefferies
- Maintains Hold and hikes target price to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,800.
- Strong Q1 momentum, with jewellery revenue growing 38% excluding bullion.
- Reported jewellery EBIT margin rose to 14.2%, while normalised margin was 10.9%.
Citi
- Maintains Buy and raises target price to Rs 5,700 from Rs 5,075.
- Jewellery revenue and EBITDA grew 38% and 33% YoY, excluding bullion and one-offs.
- Management remains confident of sustaining double-digit jewellery growth.
Titan also reported strong Q1 financials.
Titan (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 63% to Rs 1,777 crore versus Rs 1,091 crore.
- Revenue up 29% to Rs 21,356 crore versus Rs 16,523 crore.
- EBITDA up 58% to Rs 2,890 crore versus Rs 1,830 crore.
- EBITDA Margin at 13.5% versus 11.1%.
- Jewellery Biz Revenue up 30% at Rs 19,002 crore YoY.
- Jewellery Biz EBIT up 68% at Rs 2,360 crore YoY.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Trade Mixed After Weekly Gains
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, while Dow futures declined 99 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1% after Wall Street’s major indices recorded their strongest weekly performance since April.
Stock Market Live: Japanese Yen Trades Near 157.90 Against US Dollar
The Japanese yen weakened slightly to around 157.90 per US dollar. The currency had gained on Friday following the release of US labour market data.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Rises Above $84 A Barrel
Brent crude gained 0.8% in early Asian trade, extending its three-session rise to more than 5%. Prices increased as expectations of a near-term Washington-Tehran agreement to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz weakened.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise After S&P 500 Hits Record High
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.62% and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1%, tracking Wall Street’s gains last week. Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.25%.
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