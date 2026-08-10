Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 10: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

Global crude prices rose on Sunday as uncertainty over reopening of the Strait of Hormuz persisted, increasing the volatility in the market. Both the benchmarks, Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate, inched up. Brent Crude surged to $84.79 per barrel, up by 1.44%, while WTI rose around 1.08% to $79.29 per barrel.

The continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz has been the primary factor driving crude prices up. With Iran indicating a deal with Oman on new shipping lanes was nearing completion, but that the US still needed to meet additional conditions, traders remained cautious.

Having said that, petrol and diesel prices across India did not change on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. State-run oil marketing companies kept the pump prices the same despite the increase in global crude oil prices, continuing to absorb higher input costs rather than passing them on immediately to consumers.

Petrol prices on August 10

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on August 10

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices

Global crude prices are crucial for determining petrol and diesel prices back home in India as most of our fuel requirements are dependent on imports. However, it is not the sole reason determining the fuel prices in the domestic market, as several factors, such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, among others, are considered by state-run oil marketing companies for finalising fuel prices daily.

Also Read: Russian Oil Or Crude At $100 Per Barrel: What Poses A Greater Risk For India? Expert Decodes

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