Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 10: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

Global crude prices rose on Sunday as uncertainty over reopening of the Strait of Hormuz persisted, increasing the volatility in the market. Both the benchmarks, Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate, inched up. Brent Crude surged to $84.79 per barrel, up by 1.44%, while WTI rose around 1.08% to $79.29 per barrel.
The continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz has been the primary factor driving crude prices up. With Iran indicating a deal with Oman on new shipping lanes was nearing completion, but that the US still needed to meet additional conditions, traders remained cautious.
Having said that, petrol and diesel prices across India did not change on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. State-run oil marketing companies kept the pump prices the same despite the increase in global crude oil prices, continuing to absorb higher input costs rather than passing them on immediately to consumers.
Petrol prices on August 10
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre
- Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre
- Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre
Diesel prices on August 10
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre
- Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
- Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre
What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices
Global crude prices are crucial for determining petrol and diesel prices back home in India as most of our fuel requirements are dependent on imports. However, it is not the sole reason determining the fuel prices in the domestic market, as several factors, such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, among others, are considered by state-run oil marketing companies for finalising fuel prices daily.
Also Read: Russian Oil Or Crude At $100 Per Barrel: What Poses A Greater Risk For India? Expert Decodes
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.