Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status, GMP, Listing Date

Investors who applied for the initial public offering (IPO) of Ardee Industries can check their allotment status on Monday, Aug. 10, after the basis of allotment is finalised. The Rs 426 crore issue received a strong overall response from investors, with total bids reaching 7,80,88,19,433 shares against 5,84,22,516 shares offered. The latest grey market premium (GMP) also suggests positive listing gain for the shares of Ardee Industries.

Ardee Industries IPO Expected Listing Price:

The latest GMP of Ardee Industries stood at Rs 16 on Aug. 10. With the upper price band of Rs 53, Ardee Industries IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 69 (cap price + today's GMP). This suggests an expected listing gain of 30.19% per share for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their allotment status on the websites of NSE, BSE, and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 11. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

ALSO READ: Ardee Industries IPO: Ace Investor Ashish Kacholia Buys 20% Of Anchor Book Ahead Of Issue

How To Check Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Ardee Industries Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ‘ARDEE' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How to Check Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Ardee Industries Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options: PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ardee Industries IPO Listing Date

Ardee Industries IPO is set to list on NSE and BSE tentatively on Aug. 12.

Ardee Industries IPO Subscription Numbers

The issue witnessed an overall subscription of 133.66 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed the highest demand, subscribing 255.24 times against 1,25,96,166 shares reserved. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 197.77 times, bidding for 3,25,04,36,028 shares against 1,64,35,297 shares offered. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 45.71 times, with bids of 1,34,33,24,434 shares against 2,93,91,053 shares available.

The Rs 425.87 crore book build issue consisted of a fresh issue of 6 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320.00 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2 crore shares aggregating to Rs 105.87 crore.

The issue price band was fixed at Rs 53 per share. Retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 14,893 (281 shares) to participate.

About Ardee Industries

Established in 1993, Ardee Industries specialises in sustainable recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. It manufactures high-purity lead and specialised alloys serving energy storage, e-mobility, automotive and chemical sectors. As of March 2025, it has exported products to seven countries globally.

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