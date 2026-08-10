AI's Volatile Power Demand Is Damaging Its Own Data Centers

Reliability Issues These issues are already causing delays or curtailing operations - and therefore revenue - at some AI computing facilities. Extra time was baked into the schedule for engineering at a planned 2.67-gigawatt AI campus in West Texas, said Chris James, CEO of Joulent Inc., which is developing the facility with energy giant Chevron Corp. This means power delivery will begin in 2028 instead of 2027, he said. "Data centers and the power supply cannot be built independently," he said in a subsequent statement. "The load, generation, storage, controls and grid connection all affect one another. As AI infrastructure scales, the projects that perform best will be the ones that account for those interactions early, rather than trying to solve them after construction." If essential equipment breaks down prematurely, "the financial consequence is not primarily replacing a pump or a breaker or some power component - it's the the value of that expensive compute capacity not generating revenue because it's offline," said Jason Hoffman, chief strategy officer at data-center builder and operator Switch. The cost of downtime in terms of lost revenue varies widely, with estimates ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars per minute, depending on the type of facility and its workload. Data centers are built on the assumption that, once they are online, they will operate around the clock 365 days a year, said a person involved in the financing of such facilities. In reality, some are seeing uptime closer to 80%, and unless resolved this could hit investors in certain projects in the next 12 to 24 months, the person said. Any issues with reliability add to wider concerns about the returns generated from hundreds of billions of dollars of planned AI investments. The rate of depreciation of another crucial piece of equipment at data centers, the GPU racks themselves, has raised questions about whether the industry can be as profitable as it promises. ALSO READ: 'Wish AI Takes Their Jobs': CEO Fumes As New Hire Ghosts On Day 2 For Rs 25,000 Hike These problems with reliability also have the potential to destabilize the wider power grid. This sprawling web of high voltage lines, transformers and power plants requires constant calibration, something that has become more challenging with each passing year due to aging equipment, rising demand and extreme weather. The expansion of intermittent wind and solar generation, which often result in big swings in supply from one hour to the next, are already a destabilizing force. AI data centers can put this volatility on steroids. "These loads are extremely dynamic or fluctuating, which causes grid instability and can lead to, if not corrected, potential blackouts or power outages," said Sreemant Roy, a power-quality expert and global offer manager at Schneider Electric in Nashville, Tennessee. Of particular concern is a data center's ability to cause sub-synchronous oscillations in the power flow, which can damage equipment connected to other parts of the network, he said. "That has made utility companies globally very worried," Roy said. Within the last two years, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. - the top US regulatory body establishing standards aimed to keep the lights on - has repeatedly warned and issued alerts that data centers are one of the greatest risks to grid stability. NERC evaluated more than 33 gigawatts of operational data centers in the US an found about three quarters of their load models "are insufficient to represent data-center dynamic behavior," according to a September report. Earlier this year, the agency issued a rare level-three alert requiring big data centers to address these immediate risks and submit their responses by Aug. 3. From top to bottom, the AI industry is aware of these issues and actively working on solutions. Nvidia started working more closely with power experts when it developed Blackwell GPUs, which were first released in 2024 and have become pervasive in data centers, said Dion Harris, senior director of hyperscale infrastructure solutions at the chipmaker. "We're building the chips and processors" but also using them in the company's own data centers, Harris said. Nvidia is working to make its deployments a lot smoother "both on the data-center build out, design and engineering phase, as well as on the power delivery." Data-center users have deployed techniques to smooth out the power fluctuations of AI workloads by running side computations - essentially dummy math that isn't part of the training process - to keep GPUs operating steadily. However, this approach has been criticized for wasting electricity at a time when power demand is surging. Last year, the National Laboratory of the Rockies near Denver, Colorado set up a test-bed on behalf of the US Department of Energy to figure out how to integrate AI safely onto the grid, said Martha Symko-Davies, the NLR's program manager for the DOE's office of electricity. The site has GPUs and power generation on site that developers can use to figure out if their setup can handle the variability of AI. One power supplier said they will use the facility to test batteries, software and other equipment intended to smooth out oscillations between the data center and grid that can cause damage on either side. "We have the opportunity right now to get it right," said Symko-Davies.