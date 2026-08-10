Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 17% Listing Gain Ahead Of IPO Opening

Molbio Diagnostics launched its Rs 940 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. On Day 1 of subscription, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Molbio Diagnostics stands at Rs 120, indicating a potential listing gain of 14.87% over the upper price band of Rs 807.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Molbio Diagnostics IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Today

Molbio Diagnostics IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 120 as of Aug. 10. With the upper price band fixed at Rs 807, the estimated listing price is Rs 927, implying a potential listing gain of 14.87% per share.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Key Details

Molbio Diagnostics public issue is worth Rs 939.70 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 25 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 739.70 crore. Molbio Diagnostics IPO has set issue price band at Rs 768 to Rs 807 per share.

The lot size for an application is 18 shares. This means that the minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,526 (18 shares) based on the upper price band. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Subscription Status: The IPO was subscribed 0.69 times as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO Key Dates

Issue opens: Aug. 10

Issue closes: Aug. 12

Allotment finalization: Aug. 13

Refund initiation: Aug. 14

Share credit: Aug. 14

Listing date: Aug. 17

Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily fund research and development infrastructure, a Center of Excellence and connected office space. Some portion will also go towards the purchase of plant, machinery and equipment for Goa and Visakhapatnam units. The remaining proceeds will support general corporate purposes.

Molbio Diagnostics Business

Incorporated in October 2000, Molbio Diagnostics Limited is a global point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of rapid diagnostic solutions for infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Molbio Diagnostics Financials

The company reported total income at Rs 1,455.17 crore in FY26, up from Rs 1,027.94 crore in FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) was at Rs 164.14 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 138.58 crore in FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 328.24 crore in FY26, up from Rs 256.64 crore in FY25.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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