Q1 Results Live Updates: Delhivery Profit Drops 65%, ABFRL Posts Rs 215-Crore Loss, Ceigall India Bottom Line Up
Delhivery, Aditya Birla Fashion, PNC Infratech, Affle 3i among 80+ companies were scheduled to announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 8. Track every live update here.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 8, 2026!
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Delhivery, Aditya Birla Fashion, PNC Infratech, Affle 3i and others are in focus today.
At least 80+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Saturday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Saturday, August 8, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Anant Raj Profit Up 19%
Anant Raj Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 18.9% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 126 crore.
- Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 592 crore.
- EBITDA up 21.7% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 151 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 360 bps at 29% versus 25.4%.
Q1 Results Live: PNC Infra Profit Drops 23%
PNC Infra Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 23% at Rs 332 crore versus Rs 431 crore.
- Revenue up 18.6% at Rs 1,688 crore versus Rs 1,423 crore.
- EBITDA up 42.1% at Rs 523 crore versus Rs 368 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 510 bps at 31% versus 25.9%.
Q1 Results Live: Apollo Micro Revenue Up 88%
Apollo Micro Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 45.4% at Rs 26.9 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.
- Revenue up 88% at Rs 251.3 crore versus Rs 133.6 crore.
- EBITDA up 31.3% at Rs 53.7 crore versus Rs 40.9 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 920 bps at 21.4% versus 30.6%.
Q1 Results Live: Lumax Industries Profit Jumps 41%
Lumax Industries Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 41% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 36 crore.
- Revenue up 32.6% at Rs 1,223 crore versus Rs 923 crore.
- EBITDA up 34.1% at Rs 109.7 crore versus Rs 81.8 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 10 bps at 8.96% versus 8.86%.
Q1 Results Live: Affle 3i Profit Rises
Affle 3i Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net profit up 7.4% at Rs 128.4 crore versus Rs 119.5 crore.
- Revenue up 3.1% at Rs 747 crore versus Rs 724 crore.
- EBIT up 4.5% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 128 crore.
- EBIT Margin up at 17.9% versus 17.6%.
Q1 Results Live: HBL Engineering Profit Drops 24%, Margin Contracts
HBL Engineering Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 23.9% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 143.3 crore.
- Revenue up 6% at Rs 638 crore versus Rs 602 crore.
- EBITDA down 23.5% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 192 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down at 23% versus 31.9%.
Q1 Results Live: Delhivery Profit Drops 65%
Delhivery Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 64.9% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 91 crore.
- Revenue up 27.8% at Rs 2,931 crore versus Rs 2,294 crore.
- EBITDA down 4.5% at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 149 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 170 bps at 4.8% versus 6.5%.
- Re-appoints Sahil Barua as MD & CEO for 5 years.
- Re-appointment effective from Oct. 13.
Q1 Results Live: Aditya Birla Fashion Posts Rs 215 Crore Loss
Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Loss at Rs 215 crore versus loss of Rs 212 crore.
- Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 2,026 crore versus Rs 1,831 crore.
- EBITDA up 4.7% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
- EBITDA margin down at 5.8% versus 6.1%.
Q1 Results Live: Akums Drugs Profit Jumps 57%
Akums Drugs Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 57.5% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 63.5 crore.
- Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,024 crore.
- EBITDA up 35.5% at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up at 15% versus 12.6%.
Q1 Results Live: Medi Assist Healthcare Margins Contract
Medi Assist Healthcare Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 22.1% at Rs 27.6 crore versus Rs 22.6 crore.
- Revenue up 24.1% at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 191 crore.
- EBITDA up 14.3% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 42 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down at 20.3% versus 22%.
Q1 Results Live: Ceigall India Profit Rises
Ceigall India Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 15.2% at Rs 61.3 crore versus Rs 53.2 crore.
- Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 970 crore versus Rs 838 crore.
- EBITDA up 31.5% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 109 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 180 bps at 14.8% versus 13%.
Q1 Results Live: Nitin Spinners Profit Soars 84%
Nitin Spinners Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit up 83.7% at Rs 75.3 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
- Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 875 crore versus Rs 793 crore.
- EBITDA up 40% at Rs 155.5 crore versus Rs 111.2 crore.
- EBITDA Margin at 17.8% versus 14%.
Q1 Results Live: Greenpanel Industries Swings to Profit
Greenpanel Industries Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 1.2 crore vs loss of Rs 34.6 crore YoY
- Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 350 crore vs Rs 328 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 29.9 crore vs loss of Rs 15.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 8.54% in Q1
Q1 Results Live: Eveready Industries India Net Profit Rises 22.3%
Eveready Industries India Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 22.3% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 30.2 crore YoY
- Revenue up 9% at Rs 408 crore vs Rs 374 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 14% at Rs 61.2 crore vs Rs 53.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 15% vs 14.3% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Advanced Enzyme Technologies Net Profit Falls 7%
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 7% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 40 crore YoY
- Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 190 crore vs Rs 186 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 9.9% at Rs 51 crore vs Rs 56.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 26.9% vs 30.4% YoY
- Approves buyback worth Rs 69.7 crore at up to Rs 500 per share
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through one of the less busier days of the season. Over 80 companies report results today, including Delhivery, PNC Infratech, and more.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
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