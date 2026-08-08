Q1 Results Live Updates: Delhivery Profit Drops 65%, ABFRL Posts Rs 215-Crore Loss, Ceigall India Bottom Line Up

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 8, 2026!

Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Delhivery, Aditya Birla Fashion, PNC Infratech, Affle 3i and others are in focus today.

At least 80+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Saturday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Saturday, August 8, 2026.