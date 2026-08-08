Rotten Vegetables, Expired Milk: Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Raided By Karnataka FDA

Expired milk, meat and vegetables were among food items seized and destroyed during inspections at several premium hotels in Bengaluru, according to NDTV.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department carried out a special inspection drive across 3-star and 5-star hotels in Bengaluru to check compliance with food safety and hygiene regulations.

According to NDTV, 30 teams of Food Safety Officers inspected 26 hotels across Bengaluru Urban district, covering all BBMP zones. The inspections were conducted to assess compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

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Officials collected 35 food samples during the inspections. The samples included chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, milk, spices, tea powder, cheese, tomato sauce, lemon juice and other food items. These samples have been sent to laboratories for analysis.

Expired Food, Hygiene Violations Found

The inspections uncovered several food safety and hygiene violations, including unhygienic kitchens and storage areas, expired food products and fungal growth on vegetables.

Officials also found instances of improper food handling, misbranded products, non-compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements and a failure to maintain separate storage facilities for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

Food Safety officials have issued notices to the concerned Food Business Operators. Adjudication proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, will be initiated against establishments where violations are confirmed.

Further action will depend on the laboratory analysis reports.

Food Items Seized From Hotels

According to NDTV, officials seized and destroyed large quantities of expired and unsafe food items from several hotels during the inspections.

The department has directed all food business operators to strictly follow food safety regulations and prescribed hygiene standards. It also warned that stringent legal action would follow wherever violations are confirmed.

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Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader said the inspections were aimed at ensuring that even top-tier hotels follow food safety norms and prescribed hygiene standards.

He added that action against larger establishments would also serve as a wake-up call for smaller businesses to comply with food safety rules.

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