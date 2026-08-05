Karnataka Bike Taxi Row: 30 Two-Wheelers Seized In Bengaluru As State Moves Supreme Court

The Karnataka Transport Department has resumed its crackdown on bike taxis in Bengaluru, seizing 30 two-wheelers on Wednesday, amid an ongoing legal battle over their operation in the state.

The action comes after the Karnataka government challenged the Karnataka High Court's January 2026 ruling allowing motorcycles to be considered for contract carriage permits. The state has now approached the Supreme Court against the judgment.

MP Omkareshwari, Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement, South & Bengaluru Urban), told Moneycontrol that enforcement had been paused while the government prepared its appeal. With the challenge now filed, the department has restarted action against what it considers unauthorised bike taxi operations.

“Transport Department has resumed enforcement against illegal bike taxi operations. Each Regional Transport Office has been instructed to book cases,” Omkareshwari said.

30 Motorcycles Seized Across Bengaluru

The enforcement drive was carried out by several RTOs across the city. Bengaluru West RTO seized 10 motorcycles, while Bengaluru North RTO impounded eight. Rajajinagar RTO seized another 12 motorcycles.

Officials said Rajajinagar RTO also impounded eight motorcycles allegedly being operated as rental vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and related rules.

The Transport Department has instructed RTOs to continue registering cases against bike taxi operators found to be operating without the required permissions.

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Why Karnataka Is Challenging The High Court Order

The latest action follows the Karnataka High Court's January 2026 judgment, which held that motorcycles cannot be denied contract carriage permits simply because they are two-wheelers.

The Division Bench observed that motorcycles are recognised as transport vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act and can therefore be considered for such permits. It also held that an outright ban on bike taxis would impose an unreasonable restriction on the constitutional right to carry on a trade or profession.

However, the court did not prevent Karnataka from regulating the sector. It allowed the state government to prescribe conditions for granting permits and frame rules within the existing legal framework.

The ruling overturned an April 2025 order by a single judge that had directed app-based aggregators to suspend bike taxi services until Karnataka introduced a dedicated regulatory framework. The earlier suspension had triggered legal challenges from aggregators and driver associations, who argued that the move affected the livelihoods of thousands of riders.

The Division Bench subsequently allowed bike taxi operations to continue, subject to compliance with registration and permit requirements under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Supreme Court Challenge Keeps Bike Taxis In Legal Limbo

The Karnataka government's Supreme Court challenge has now brought the future of bike taxis in the state back into focus.

While the High Court held that motorcycles cannot be rejected for permits solely because they are two-wheelers, the state maintains that it can take action against operators who do not meet existing legal and regulatory requirements.

With enforcement back in Bengaluru, bike taxi operators now face action on the ground even as the broader question of how the service should be regulated remains before the Supreme Court.

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