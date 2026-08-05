NSE Dominates Closing Auction Session With 99.1% Market Share; Turnover Hits Rs 1,383 Crore

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) retained its overwhelming lead in India's Closing Auction Session (CAS), capturing a 99.1% market share on Aug. 5 with a turnover of Rs 1,383.8 crore, according to exchange data.

The BSE recorded a turnover of Rs 12.5 crore, accounting for the remaining 0.9% market share. Combined turnover across both exchanges stood at Rs 1,396.3 crore.

The latest figures build on the strong debut of the Closing Auction Session earlier this week, when the NSE had recorded Rs 1,276.2 crore in turnover, while the BSE clocked Rs 10.8 crore, reflecting continued adoption of the new price discovery mechanism.

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Banking and large-cap stocks remained at the forefront of trading activity. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), CG Power and Axis Bank were among the most actively traded stocks during the auction session.

Together, these 10 stocks accounted for around 30% of the NSE's Closing Auction Session turnover, underscoring concentrated institutional participation in benchmark heavyweights.

The Closing Auction Session was introduced under Phase 1 of SEBI's revised closing price discovery framework for eligible securities. Under the mechanism, the closing price is determined through an auction that matches the maximum number of buy and sell orders at a single equilibrium price, replacing the earlier Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) methodology.

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Regulatory sources have said the strong participation reflects the smooth implementation of the new framework. They also clarified that the divergence between the closing levels of the Nifty 50 and the Sensex was driven entirely by market forces and not by any technical issue.

At present, the CAS framework applies to eligible cash market stocks with corresponding futures and options (F&O) contracts. SEBI plans to expand the mechanism to additional securities in a phased manner.

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