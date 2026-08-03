Nifty Equity Indices Set For Review As Key NSE Panel Meets Next Week

NSE Indices Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) on August 10, 2026, to undertake the periodic review of constituents across various Nifty equity indices.

The review is part of the index provider's regular exercise to assess whether existing and prospective index constituents continue to meet the eligibility criteria and comply with the prescribed index methodology. During the meeting, the panel will evaluate stocks across multiple Nifty equity indices based on parameters such as liquidity, market capitalisation and other eligibility requirements outlined in the index methodology.

Any changes arising from the review, including additions or exclusions of stocks from the indices, will be announced through a formal press release after the meeting. Periodic index reviews are closely tracked by market participants as changes in benchmark indices often trigger passive fund inflows or outflows from index-tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds.

The outcome of the Aug. 10 meeting is expected to be watched closely by investors and institutional market participants for potential changes to the composition of key Nifty indices.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.