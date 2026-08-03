DLF Q1 Results: Revenue Halves But Profit Rises 4%; Margin Contracts

DLF Ltd.'s net profit saw a 4.1% uptick to Rs 794 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 763 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 52.9% downturn to Rs 1,280 crore, compared to Rs 2,717 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 59% to Rs 150 rore, compared to Rs 364 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 11.7% from 13.4%.

DLF Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 4.1% to Rs 794 crore versus Rs 763 crore

Revenue down 52.9% to Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 2,717 crore

Ebitda down 58.9% to Rs 150 crore versus Rs 364 crore

Ebitda Margin at 11.7% versus 13.4%

DLF Share Price Movement

Share price of DLF Ltd. saw a 1.40% uptick to settle at Rs 668.55 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.60% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 668.25, compared to its previous close of Rs 659.30. During today's trading session, DLF Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 660.60 to Rs 670.90.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 489.40 and a high of Rs 798.80. On the performance front, DLF Ltd. share price is down 14.00% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of DLF Ltd. is Rs 1.94 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 92.11.

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