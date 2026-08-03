Thomas Cook Q1 Results: Profit Sees 6% Rise, Revenue Exceeds Rs 820 Crore

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.'s net profit increased by 5.8% uptick to Rs 58.7 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 55.5 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 1.2% increase to Rs 828 crore, compared to Rs 818 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 35.6% to Rs 41.5 crore, compared to Rs 30.6 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded 5% from 3.7%.

Thomas Cook Q1 (YoY)

Net Profit up 5.8% to Rs 58.7 crore versus Rs 55.5 crore

Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 828 crore versus Rs 818 crore

Ebitda up 35.6% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore

Ebitda Margin at 5% versus 3.7%

Thomas Cook Share Price Movement

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.'s share price saw a 2.76% uptick to settle at Rs 107.15 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.60% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 106.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 104.27. During today's trading session, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 105.90 to Rs 109.90.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 86.35 and a high of Rs 181.55. On the performance front, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. share price is down 32.94% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is Rs 7,832.31 crore, with a P/E ratio of 19.13.

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