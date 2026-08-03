Nifty's 200-Point Spike: How SEBI's New Closing Auction Rules Triggered Last 5-Min Surge

The NSE Nifty surprised market participants on Monday by rising more than 200 points after the regular cash market session ended at 3:15 pm. The sharp jump came on the first day of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework for F&O-eligible stocks, which changes how the official closing price is determined.

While continuous trading ended with the Nifty around the 24,573 level at 3:15 pm, the index's official closing price was discovered at 24,774.30 after the closing auction, helping the benchmark settle 390.70 points, or 1.60%, higher. The BSE Sensex also ended the day up 544.39 points, or 0.70%, at 78,639.03.

The sharp move did not reflect fresh buying after the market closed. Instead, it resulted from the new auction-based price discovery mechanism introduced by SEBI for F&O stocks.

Under the revised market structure, continuous trading in F&O-eligible stocks now ends at 3:15 pm. A 20-minute Closing Auction Session follows, during which exchanges collect and match buy and sell orders to determine a single equilibrium closing price. The auction includes a transition period, order entry phases and final order matching, after which the official closing price is published.

Since the Nifty is calculated using the closing prices of its constituent stocks, changes in the auction-determined closing prices of heavyweight companies directly affected the index's final value.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Timings Change, F&O Trading To Continue Till 3:40 PM, New Closing Auction Session Introduced

Several large-cap stocks, including Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, recorded higher closing auction prices compared to their last traded prices at 3:15 pm. Because the Nifty is a free-float market capitalisation-weighted index, even modest price changes in heavyweight constituents such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys and ITC can significantly influence the benchmark's closing level.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm, said the new mechanism naturally concentrates liquidity into a short auction window.

"With the CAS rollout from today, continuous trading in F&O-linked stocks stops at 3:15 pm and the market transitions into a 20-minute closing auction that determines the official closing price. When large institutional orders are concentrated into this auction window, price can move quickly, especially if there is aggressive buying or short covering across heavyweight Nifty constituents," he said.

He added that the closing-phase jump was largely driven by the new auction process rather than a sudden shift in market sentiment during the final minutes of trading.

The derivatives market continued trading until 3:40 pm under SEBI's revised framework. Since Monday was the first day of the new mechanism, market makers and arbitrage participants were still adjusting to the revised structure, which may have temporarily created pricing differences between the cash index and derivatives.

SEBI introduced the Closing Auction Session to improve price discovery, aggregate end-of-day liquidity, enhance execution efficiency, reduce tracking errors for passive funds, and align India's equity market with global trading practices.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Ends Above 24,750, Sensex Ends Nearly 550 Points