Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Continues Strong Run In Second Week

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, continued its theatrical journey with a steady performance on its second Monday. The Tamil-language film remained in cinemas across the country with thousands of screenings, while the Tamil version continued to contribute the bulk of its earnings. The latest figures indicate that the film has comfortably crossed another milestone at the domestic box office as it heads into its second week.

Day 12 Collection And Total Earnings

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected an estimated Rs 1.94 crore (live) on Day 12. The film was screened in 2,849 shows across India during the day.

With the latest collection, the film's total India net box office stands at Rs 177.54 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 207.21 crore. Final figures for the day are yet to be updated.

The film concluded its opening week with Rs 153.55 crore in India net collections. In the second weekend, it earned Rs 3.55 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.70 crore on Sunday before witnessing the expected weekday slowdown.



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Tamil Version Leads The Business

Based on Sacnilk data, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Monday, collecting approximately Rs 1.81 crore (live) from 1,743 shows with an occupancy of 31%.

The Hindi version added around Rs 13 lakh (live) from 1,106 shows, recording an occupancy of 8%.

Occupancy Across Key Markets

Going by Sacnilk's estimates showed that, the Tamil 2D version registered an overall occupancy of 24.19%, with afternoon occupancy improving to 29.15%.

Among the major centres, Coimbatore recorded the highest occupancy at 48%, followed by Salem at 44% and Pondicherry at 38%. Chennai, the film's strongest market, registered 30% occupancy, while Trichy reported 32.5%.

For the Hindi 2D version, overall occupancy stood at 11.55%. Lucknow emerged as the strongest-performing Hindi market with 27.5% occupancy, followed by Bengaluru at 23%. Cities including Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata also continued to contribute to the film's nationwide theatrical run.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action drama starring Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film explores themes of leadership, social responsibility and public struggles through an action-packed narrative. Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan marks one of Vijay's major releases, combining political elements with emotional drama and high-energy action sequences.

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