Chip Selloff Deepens: SK Hynix, Micron, AMD Slump Up To 5% Even As Wall Street Rallies

Chips stocks including SK Hynix, Intel, Micron and Broadcom slumped over 5% on Monday as the sell-off spree from investors deepened after they saw a notable rise in the previous week.

These stocks had rallied up to 23% on Thursday, led by Sandisk, after Korean giant Samsung Electronics flagged that the on-going memory (RAM, DRAM and NAND) may persist till 2028 on due to strong demand from hyperscalers.

SK Hynix Inc fell 3.90% to trade at $128.13 at $138.13 at 10:28 a.m. GMT on the Nasdaq Index. Micron Technology Inc had its stock price fall 1.61% to $809.70 at 10:26 a.m. GMT on the index. Intel Corp.'s share price declined 0.40% to $89.84 at 10:33 a.m. GMT. Broadcom's stock declined 1.68% to $382.74 at 10:42 a.m. GMT.

This contrasts with the stocks' surge in the previous week after Samsung stated inits second quarter earnings report, that DRAM and NAND sales remained at record highs in the second quarter, with profit that exceeded early estimates riding on the AI boom.

ALSO READ: SanDisk, Micron, AMD, Intel Shares Rocket Up To 23% After Samsung Flags Memory Shortage Till 2028

"In H2 2026, the Memory Business expects robust demand centered on servers stemming from continued AI infrastructure capex and broader adoption of agentic AI. Meanwhile, growth in demand for server DRAM, eSSDs, and HBM is expected to accelerate. This is projected to keep the market undersupplied, despite partial demand moderation in mobile and PCs," the report said.

Sandisk, arguably the worst-hit of all its peers on Wednesday, shot up by 23% to $1,268.40 on the memory boon. The stock traded 22.05% higher at $1,240.54 as of 11:08 a.m.

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