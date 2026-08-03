IREDA Q1 Results: Net Profit Climbs 37% As Total Income Rises

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) reported a strong set of earnings for the first quarter, with net profit rising 37% year-on-year, supported by steady growth in total income. On a consolidated basis, the state-owned renewable energy financier posted a net profit of Rs 339 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 247 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income increased 15% year-on-year to Rs 2,251 crore from Rs 1,960 crore in the year-ago quarter.

IREDA Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 37% at Rs 339 crore versus Rs 247 crore.

Total Income rises 15% at Rs 2,251 crore versus Rs 1,960 crore.

The healthy growth in earnings reflects continued momentum in IREDA's lending business amid rising investments in India's renewable energy sector.

The company has been expanding its loan book by financing projects across solar, wind, hydro, green hydrogen, energy storage and other clean energy segments, in line with the government's push to accelerate the country's energy transition.

Sanctioned loans amounted to Rs 3,380 crore, compared to Rs 11,740 crore in the same period last year. Loan disbursements was relatively flat at Rs 6,556 crore.

The private sectors outstanding loan book reached Rs 72,756 crore as of June 30, 2026, marking a rise of 77% as compared to Rs 57,779 crore in the year-ago period. The public sectors outstanding loan book rose 23% to reach Rs 22,180 crore.

The outstanding borrowings that contribute 86% of the borrowings stood at Rs 79,002 crore, while foreign borrowings stood at Rs 11,329 crore.

IREDA Share Price Today

The business update was shared after market hours. The stock settled 2.85% higher at Rs 123 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.6% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Ireda's shares have fallen 15.57% over the past 12 months and 11.74% year-to-date.

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