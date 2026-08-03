'They Beg': Trump Slams 'Duplicitous' Iran Over Secret Talks; Claims Total Hormuz Control

US President Donald Trump on Monday accused Iran of sending mixed signals over negotiations, claiming its leadership privately sought talks with Washington while publicly denying any discussions were taking place.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Iran's leadership as "unbelievably duplicitous," alleging that Tehran had requested a meeting and that discussions were already underway, with more talks scheduled.

"Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions," Trump wrote.

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The remarks came after Iranian officials maintained they were not engaged in direct negotiations with the United States, saying their interactions were limited to mediation through Oman.

Trump also dismissed Iran's claims over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the strategic waterway was effectively under US control.

"They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our “Blockade” or, as some say, “The United States Wall of Steel!” Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to," he said.

He further claimed that no supplies would reach Iran unless a nuclear agreement was reached or Tehran agreed to what he called "total surrender."

ALSO READ: 'Not Looking To Kill People': Trump Says Iran Talks To Resume On Monday Amid Efforts To Reopen Hormuz

Reiterating his long-standing position on Iran's nuclear programme, Trump said the US remained engaged in efforts to resolve the issue.

"Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades... IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump said.

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