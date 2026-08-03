Two People Die From Illness Traced to US Parasite Outbreak

Two people have died in Michigan from the severe diarrhea-causing parasite that has sickened thousands across the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both people had underlying health conditions, the agency said in a statement Monday. Michigan's health department said the people's underlying health conditions were likely impacted by the cylosporiasis infection and dehydration.

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They're the first deaths in a growing US outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a disease caused by eating food contaminated with a microscopic parasite. The CDC has recorded 6,707 infections across 45 states this year. State health departments have recorded even higher numbers — the largest cluster in Michigan has infected 11,234 people as of Monday.

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Many sick people had eaten iceberg lettuce from producer Taylor Farms, which makes 40% of bagged or packaged salads in the US. Taylor Farms recalled products from 27 states after being linked to the outbreak and said it no longer sources from a Mexico farm that provided the lettuce. The CDC and US Food and Drug Administration continue to investigate other outbreaks.

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It's rare for someone to die from a cyclosporiasis infection. Symptoms — including watery diarrhea and nausea — can appear up to two weeks after ingesting the parasite and potentially last for as long as two months. Treatments can include a combination prescription antibiotic and plenty of fluids.

The parasite, called cyclospora, is difficult to test for because it's hard to replicate a parasite in a lab and due to the short shelf life of the produce it lives on. Typically, it thrives on leafy greens like lettuce and basil, or fruits like raspberries.

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