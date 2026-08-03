PM Modi Video Takedown: IT Panel Chief Seeks Zuckerberg Apology, Warns Meta Of Losing Safe Harbour

The brief takedown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video has drawn sharp criticism from Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Nishikant Dubey, who said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg should personally apologise or risk the company losing its safe harbour protection under the IT Act.

Speaking after a meeting of the parliamentary panel that lasted more than three hours, Dubey said Meta representatives admitted that the Prime Minister's video remained unavailable on Facebook for nearly five hours, from around 12.30 am to 5 am.

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Calling the incident "very serious", Dubey said the panel had directed Meta to submit a written explanation within 10 days.

He added that if Zuckerberg does not issue a personal apology, the government should consider revoking the company's safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, which shields intermediaries from liability for third-party content, subject to compliance with legal obligations.

Dubey also alleged that the incident reflected a recurring pattern, claiming it was not the first time Meta had removed content related to Prime Minister Modi.

He further accused the company of failing to comply with directions issued by the Ministries of Home Affairs and Electronics and Information Technology.

During the meeting, committee members reportedly questioned Meta over alleged algorithmic bias, the platform's handling of deepfakes, and why harmful content relating to child sexual abuse and crimes against women remained online while the Prime Minister's video was briefly taken down.

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According to PTI, Meta expressed regret before the panel and reiterated that the removal resulted from a technical error.

The company said the content had been inadvertently taken down and was restored after the issue was identified.

Opposition members, meanwhile, stressed that digital platforms must continue to safeguard free speech and space for legitimate dissent.

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