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Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, ITC, DLF, Varun Beverages, Trent And Nykaa— Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks SBI, ITC, DLF, Varun Beverages, Trent and Nykaa.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, ITC, DLF, Varun Beverages, Trent And Nykaa— Ask Profit
Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.
Photo Source: AI-Generated

Should you add shares of Varun Beverages Ltd.? Should you hold shares of State Bank of India at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Trent Ltd's stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory, and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ALSO READ: LIC OFS: Govt To Divest Up To 6.5% Stake In State-Run Insurer; Floor Price Fixed

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 445)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Strong company, no doubt.
  • One can average.
  • Second largest bottler of Pepsi outside US.
  • Moved into liquor business.
  • Faces competition from Campa Cola.
  • Good levels to add too.
  • Continue to hold.

State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs 1,045)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Strong to hold for a long term.
  • Can continue holding.
  • One should wait for results before buying.

Trent (CMP: Rs 3,050)

Upadhyay: Buy

  • Good time to enter stock.
  • Risk reward is in favour.
  • Immediate support at Rs 2,834.
  • Keep stoploss at support.
  • Go long on higher side.
  • Expecting Rs 3,350-Rs 3,380 levels can't be ruled out.

ALSO READ: Derivatives Trading Sinks At NSE On RBI Curbs

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (CMP: Rs 344.90)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Doing good in online, moving into offline stores too.
  • Reporting profits for long period of time.
  • Numbers improving, Revnnue moving up and offline presence is increasing.
  • Hold for target of Rs 400.

ITC (CMP: Rs 287)

Agarwal: Buy

  • Better choice than peers in FMCG space.

DLF (CMP: Rs 668.55)

Agarwal: Buy

  • One can enter, debt-free company, doing good.

ALSO READ: DLF Q1 Results: Revenue Halves But Profit Rises 4%; Margin Contracts

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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