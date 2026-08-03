Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Reacts To Ramayana Trailer, Shares Verdict On Ranbir Kapoor

The recently released trailer of Ramayana: Part One has generated widespread discussion, with filmmaker Shiv Sagar, grandson of legendary television director Ramanand Sagar, offering his views on the upcoming adaptation. While appreciating the scale and visual execution of the film, Shiv admitted that he has mixed feelings about some of the casting decisions, particularly Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram.

Speaking to The Climax India, Shiv described the trailer as a significant improvement over the teaser, saying the extended footage offered a clearer look at the characters, visual effects and the film's overall presentation.

Praise For Yash, Sai Pallavi And The Visual Effects

Shiv Sagar had positive words for Yash, who plays Raavan, and Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita. He said both actors appear naturally suited to their roles and appreciated their understanding of Indian mythology, which he believes reflects in their performances.

He also praised director Nitesh Tiwari's vision, highlighting several sequences that stood out in the trailer. Among them were Shurpanakha's grand entrance on a tiger-drawn chariot and the creative depiction of the Pushpak Viman, both of which he described as visually impressive.

According to Shiv, the film's VFX and production scale indicate an ambitious attempt to bring the epic to the big screen.

ALSO READ | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Secures Rs 75 Crore Music Deal With T-Series Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Concerns Over Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram

While appreciating several aspects of the trailer, Shiv expressed reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram. He noted that mythological adaptations have traditionally introduced fresh faces for such iconic characters, allowing audiences to connect with the role without prior associations.

Referring to Ranbir's recent performances, Shiv suggested that the actor's image following Animal may influence how viewers perceive him in the role of Lord Ram. However, he clarified that he hopes the film succeeds because a successful adaptation could introduce Indian mythology to a much wider international audience.

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. The film also features Ravie Dubey in a pivotal role, while Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman has been kept under wraps by the makers.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Trailer: Yash Stuns As Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.