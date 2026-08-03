Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

LIC OFS: Govt To Divest Up To 6.5% Stake In State-Run Insurer; Floor Price Fixed

The government offered to disinvest 2.5% equity in LIC with an additional 4% as a green shoe option.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
LIC OFS: Govt To Divest Up To 6.5% Stake In State-Run Insurer; Floor Price Fixed
The government offered to disinvest 2.5% equity in LIC with an additional 4% as a green shoe option.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

The centre announced that it will be divesting up to 6.5% stake in in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)  via an offer for sale (OFS) for investors, according to an 'X' post from the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management on Monday.

The OFS will be opening for bidding on Tuesday for non-retail investors and Wednesday for retail investors. The government offered to disinvest 2.5% equity with an additional 4% as a green shoe option, as per the post. The floor price has been fixed as Rs 382 per share.

The government stated that this disvestment will help it achieve minimum public shareholding (MPS) milestones ahead of schedule.

As of June 2026 public shareholding data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), promoters and promoter groups hold 96.5% of LIC's shares while public shareholders possess 3.5% of the firm's shares. The centre has relaxed its previous target for the insurance company with it now having to offload 10% of its stake to public by the deadline of May 16, 2027.

ALSO READ: Franklin Templeton Launches Short Term Debt Fund With Focus on AAA Bonds as NFO Opens August 5

If the green shoe option is exercised the minimum public float requirement will be met. 

As per earlier reports, the company also has a target of disinvesting up to 25% of its stake by May 2032.

LIC Share Price Movement

Share price of LIC saw a 0.89% rise to settle at Rs 428.50 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.60% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Two People Die From Illness Traced to US Parasite Outbreak

Two People Die From Illness Traced to US Parasite Outbreak

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com