Franklin Templeton Launches Short Term Debt Fund With Focus on AAA Bonds as NFO Opens August 5

Franklin Templeton (India) has announced the launch of the Franklin India Short Term Fund, a new open-ended debt mutual fund aimed at investors seeking short- to medium-term fixed income opportunities through high-quality debt instruments.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open for subscription on August 5 and close on August 11. The scheme will reopen for continuous purchase and redemption from August 13.

The fund will invest in a mix of high-quality corporate bonds, State Development Loans (SDLs), government securities and money market instruments. It will maintain a Macaulay duration of between one and three years, placing it in the short-duration debt fund category.

Focus On High-Quality Debt Securities

According to Franklin Templeton, the portfolio will primarily consist of AAA and AA+ rated corporate bonds, along with sovereign securities, with an objective of balancing stable income generation and prudent risk management.

The scheme will be managed by Rahul Goswami, Anuj Tagra and Rohan Maru, while its performance will be benchmarked against the NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index A-II.

The minimum investment amount has been fixed at Rs 5,000, with additional investments allowed in multiples of Re. 1. The scheme will not levy any exit load.

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Fund Aims To Benefit From Short-End Yield Opportunities

Franklin Templeton said the launch comes at a time when the shorter end of the fixed income market continues to offer attractive opportunities amid changing macroeconomic conditions, as per Economic Times.

"At Franklin Templeton India, we are committed to expanding our fixed income offerings to meet the evolving needs of our investors.

The launch of Franklin India Short Term Fund underscores our focus on providing investors with a fixed income solution focused on high-quality debt that balances income potential with prudent risk management," said Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton India.

Rahul Goswami, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director, India Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, said elevated yields, comfortable liquidity and favourable demand-supply dynamics continue to support opportunities in the short-duration segment.

He added that the fund will actively manage duration while maintaining a focus on high-quality corporate credit to generate accrual-led returns and manage both interest rate and credit risks effectively.

Who Is The Fund Suitable For?

Short-duration debt funds are generally considered suitable for investors with an investment horizon of one to three years who are looking for relatively lower volatility than long-duration debt funds while aiming for potentially better returns than traditional savings instruments.

With interest rate expectations and bond market dynamics continuing to evolve, fund houses have increasingly focused on launching short-duration strategies that seek to capture attractive yields without taking excessive duration risk.

The Franklin India Short Term Fund will now join the company's fixed income product lineup, offering investors another option to diversify their debt allocation through a portfolio focused on high-credit-quality securities.

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