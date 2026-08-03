Hero MotoCorp Appoints Anuj Dua To Lead New Premium Motorcycle Unit

Hero MotoCorp has carved out its premium mobility business into a dedicated strategic unit and appointed industry veteran Anuj Dua as Chief Business Officer, Premium Segment, as the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer steps up its play in the fast-growing premium motorcycle and scooter market. The appointment is effective Aug. 3, the company said in a statement.

Dua, who has held leadership roles at Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto, will join the company's leadership team and spearhead the premium business. His responsibilities include expanding the premium portfolio, forging strategic partnerships, strengthening exclusive retail formats and deepening rider engagement across premium, lifestyle and performance categories.

The move comes as Hero MotoCorp looks to capitalise on growing consumer appetite for premium products and experience-led ownership, a segment that has emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas of India's two-wheeler industry.

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"The global mobility landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, led by rising consumer aspirations for premiumization including curated premium experiences," Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

"At Hero MotoCorp, we are responding to these transformative shifts with a future-focused strategy that combines innovation, design excellence, performance engineering and deeper customer engagement," he added.

The company has expanded its premium lineup during FY26 with launches including the Glamour X, Xtreme 125R, Xtreme 250R, Xoom 160, XPulse 210 and the Harley-Davidson X440 T.

Hero MotoCorp has also widened the reach of its Hero Premia retail and service network to more than 130 outlets across India. The premium stores offer dedicated sales consultants, personalised after-sales support and exclusive ownership experiences.

The company said it is integrating connected technologies, advanced electronic architecture and intelligent rider interfaces across its premium portfolio. Over-the-air software updates and next-generation rider assistance technologies are also part of its roadmap.

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Hero MotoCorp added that its motorsport arm, Hero MotoSports, will continue contributing to product development by transferring race-derived learnings in chassis dynamics, powertrain performance, durability and electronic rider aids to its commercial products.

The company also highlighted its Neemrana manufacturing facility in Rajasthan, which it said combines automated production, digital quality control and sustainable manufacturing practices, with plans to scale these capabilities across its manufacturing network.

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