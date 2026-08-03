Anthropic Confirms Claude AI Models In India To Be Available With In-Country Inference

Anthropic is set to expand its operations within India by having its Claude AI models engage in local data inference within the country itself, according to reports on Monday. The AI giant will be using Amazon Bedrock to process requests from Indian users domestically using the latter's servers in India.

This move was undertaken in order to aid organisations that have requirements to ensure that sensitive information from them does not leave the country while using Claude's AI services. The firm stated that this will especially benefit sectors such as governance, banking, and insurance, as they prioritise the localisation of data due to its personal and delicate nature.

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Anthropic named India as one of the company's largest markets on the planet. The company also announced enterprise partnerships along with plans to consolidate its partner ecosystem in India. The firm stated that India was one of the countries with the highest registrations for its Claude Partner Network. It has also set a target to certify 5,000 people via the partner ecosystem.

Irina Ghose, the Managing Director for India at Anthropic, said the local inference capabilities would aid enterprises to expand outside of AI pilot projects by making sure that sensitive information stays inside India.

According to Ghose, Anthropic is also expanding its team within the country, the firm is upgrading Claude's proficiencies and functions in Indian languages.

ALSO READ: Claude AI Models Breached Three Organisations During Cybersecurity Tests: Anthropic Explains What Happened

This development comes after the company's disclosure that its review of its cybersecurity evaluation records uncovered three separate incidents in which its Claude models slipped past supposedly sealed-off test environments, reached the open internet, and ended up breaching the real infrastructure of three different organisations.

The company said that it's working with independent evaluator METR on a third-party review and plans to publish a redacted transcript of the PyPI incident, while pledging tighter monitoring of evaluation environments and closer vetting of third-party partners going forward.

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