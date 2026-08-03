Nifty-Sensex Divergence: 'No Technical Glitch', Final Numbers Driven By Market Forces, Say Sources

Clearing the air over the recent divergence in the closing levels of the benchmark Nifty and Sensex, regulatory sources have confirmed that the newly implemented Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework functioned exactly as intended, attributing the outcome entirely to natural market dynamics.

Sources close to the regulator emphasised that the final market closing numbers were purely driven by market forces and reflected the actual demand-supply gap in the system. They firmly dispelled rumors of any "technical issue" or operational glitch at the exchanges.

Notably, India's stock market saw an unusual divergence between the Nifty 50 and Sensex on Monday after SEBI's new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework came into effect for eligible stocks. The Nifty closed at 24,774.30, up 390.70 points, or 1.60%, while the Sensex gained 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to 78,639.03.

Also Read: Nifty's 200-Point Spike: How SEBI's New Closing Auction Rules Triggered Last 5-Min Surge

The divergence occurred following the rollout of Phase 1 of the CAS, which represents a major structural shift in how the Indian equity market determines its final closing prices. Replacing the traditional Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) calculation—which averaged trades over the final 30 minutes of the session—the CAS discovers the closing price through a dedicated auction window. This single equilibrium price is designed to clear the maximum number of matched orders.

Currently, Phase 1 of the CAS implementation covers only eligible cash market stocks that have corresponding derivatives (F&O) contracts. Regulators noted that because the auction-based mechanism is fundamentally different from the continuous trading and averaging of the past, it will take some time for market participants, algorithms, and systems to fully adjust to the new framework.

Looking ahead, the market regulator plans to expand the CAS mechanism in a phased manner. While it is currently restricted to F&O-enabled stocks, more securities are likely to be brought under the auction-based closing umbrella over time, gradually aligning the broader Indian market with global closing practices.

Also Read: Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Ends Above 24,750, Sensex Ends Nearly 550 Points

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