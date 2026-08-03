Q1 Results Live Updates: Escorts Kubota Profit Slumps 72% On Exceptional Items, Sundaram Finance AUM Up 17%

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 3, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as SBI Funds Management, Ather Energy, DLF Ltd., Torrent Power, Jindal Stainless, and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.

At least 80+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on major companies such as IREDA, SBI Funds, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, DLF among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Monday, Aug. 3 2026.