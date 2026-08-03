Q1 Results Live Updates: Escorts Kubota Profit Slumps 72% On Exceptional Items, Sundaram Finance AUM Up 17%
Q1 Results Live Updates: Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as IREDA, Torrent Power, DLF, UPL, Ather Energy, CAMS, Jindal Stainless and 80+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 3, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as SBI Funds Management, Ather Energy, DLF Ltd., Torrent Power, Jindal Stainless, and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 80+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on major companies such as IREDA, SBI Funds, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, DLF among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Monday, Aug. 3 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: JM Financials Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: JM Financials reports Q1 earnings
JM FINANCIAL Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit surges 76.5% to 292 crore Vs Rs 165 crore QoQ
- Total Income rises 26% to Rs 1,225 crore Vs Rs 969 crore QoQ
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: NOCIL Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: NOCIL reports Q1 earnings
NOCIL - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit rises 60.7% to Rs 27.8 crore Vs Rs 17.3 crore YoY
- Revenue up 19.9% to Rs 403 crore Vs Rs 336 crore YoY
- EBITDA rises 48.8% to Rs 45.2 crore Vs Rs 30.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 11.2% Vs 9% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance MD's message
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance MD on Q1 performance
Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, stated, “Q1FY27 has been an encouraging quarter, with Sundaram Finance delivering stronger growth, improved asset quality and resilient profitability. The operating environment is turning more supportive for growth, even as key external monitorables such as geopolitical uncertainty and monsoon shortfalls remain. With our strong franchise, disciplined execution and customer-focused approach, Team Sundaram is well-positioned to deepen its presence and gain market share across the businesses in which we operate.”
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance AUM in Q1
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance Q1 AUM growth
AUM for Q1FY27 grew 17% to Rs. 62,275 crore. Disbursements for Q1FY27 recorded a growth of 22% over Q1FY26. Gross stage 3 assets as on June 30, 2026, stood at 1.71% with provision cover of 49% as against 1.91% as on June 30, 2025, with provision cover of 44%. ''Profits from operations performed strongly, growing by 37% in Q1FY27. Return on assets closed at 3.06% in Q1FY27 as against 2.91% for Q1FY26 and capital adequacy at 18.5% remained quite comfortable,'' said Sundaram Finance in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance Management Commentary
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance Chairman on Q1 performance
“Q1FY27 opened with stronger demand than Q1FY26, despite a more complex macro backdrop marked by West Asia tensions, higher energy and commodity prices, supply-chain disruption and monsoon uncertainty. In this environment, Team Sundaram delivered 17% AUM growth to Rs. 62,275 crore, improved asset quality with net stage 3 assets at 0.88% against 1.08% last year, and 22% year-on-year growth in profit after tax. Our Group companies in asset management, general insurance and home finance continued to report strong results. We remain committed to our timetested approach of steady, sustainable growth, best-in-class asset quality and consistent profitability,” said Harsha Viji, Executive Vice Chairman.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sundaram Finance reports Q1 earnings
SUNDARAM FINANCE - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit rises 33.9% to Rs 636 crore Vs Rs 475 crore YoY
- Total Income up 12.7% to Rs 2,653 crore YoY
- Total Income to Rs 2,653 crore Vs Rs 2,353 crore YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: CAMS Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: CAMS reports Q1 earnings
CAMS Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit up 1.3% to Rs 128 crore Vs Rs 126 crore QoQ
- Revenue down 0.1% to Rs 395 crore Vs Rs 395 crore QoQ
- EBITDA down 0.2% to Rs 182.7 crore Vs Rs 183 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin At 46.25% Vs 46.3% QoQ
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Escorts Kubota Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Escorts Kubota reports Q1 earnings
ESCORTS KUBOTA - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit slumps 72.4% to Rs 386 crore Vs Rs 1,397 crore YoY
- Saw One-Time Of Rs 76 crore In Q1 FY26
- Q1 FY26's PAT From Discontinued Ops Was Rs 1,028 crore
- Revenue rises 28.3% to Rs 3,208 crore Vs Rs 2,500 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 10.4% to Rs 355 crore Vs Rs 322 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 11.1% Vs 12.9% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Dhanuka Agritech Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Dhanuka Agritech reports Q1 earnings
DHANUKA AGRITECH Q1
- Net Profit down 34.6% to Rs 36.3 crore Vs Rs 55.5 crore YoY
- Revenue down 12.6% to Rs 462 crore Vs Rs 528 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 33.9% to Rs 55 crore Vs Rs 83.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 11.9% Vs 15.7% YoY
- Firm To Invest Rs 200 crore For Mfg Unit In Nagpur
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Ethose Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: ETHOS Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit rises 47.9% to Rs 28.1 crore Vs Rs 19 crore YoY
- Revenue up 33.3% to Rs 462 crore Vs Rs 346 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 33.4% to Rs 61.5 crore Vs Rs 46.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin Flat At 13.3% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Blue Jet Healthcare declares dividend
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Blue Jet Healthcare dividend record date
Dividend Record Date
Blue Jet Health has declared a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share, representing 60% of the face value of Rs 2 per fully paid-up share. The company has fixed September 14, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended March 2026. The company's 58th Annual General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2026, at 11 am. READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Blue Jet Healthcare Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Blue Jet Healthcare reports Q1 earnings
BLUE JET HEALTH Q1 EARNINGS
- Net Profit down 14.1% to Rs 78.3 crore Vs Rs 91.2 crore YoY
- Revenue down 17.4% to Rs 293 crore Vs Rs 355 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 18.9% to Rs 98 crore Vs Rs 121 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 33.4% Vs 34.1% YoY
- Board Reappoints Akshay Arora As Executive Chairman
- Board Reappoints Arora As Executive Chairman For five years
- Board Reappoints Arora As Exec Chairman W.e.f. April 2027
- Board Reappoints Shiven Arora As MD For five Years
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus FY27 Guidance
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers Guidance
FY27 guidance
- Planned six launches with total GDV of Rs. 5,000–5,500 crore
- H1 FY27 launches (3 projects) with revenue potential Rs. 2,500–3,000 crore
- Pre-sales: Rs. 1,800–2,000 crore
- Revenue growth: 55%–60%
- PAT growth: 55%–60%
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus portfolio
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus portfolio update, strategy
Premium location strategy
- Focus on high-value Mumbai micro-markets such as Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Carter Road and Andheri West
- Residential pricing ranges from Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh per sq. ft
- Prime locations command a 10–25% pricing premium over nearby competing projects
Commercial Portfolio
- Lotus Signature expected GDV of Rs. 800 crore
- Lotus Arc 1 seeing healthy demand for premium boutique office spaces
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus project update
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers business expansion
Expansion Beyond Mumbai
GIFT City project:
- 5.5-acre riverfront development
- ~1.2 million sq. ft. development potential
- ~Rs 2,000 crore GDV
- Asset-light joint venture
Demand Across Premium Projects
Strong buyer interest despite premium pricing.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers key projects
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers key projects in focus
Key Projects:
Lotus Celestia: Rs. 1,400–1,500 crore GDV
Lotus Upper Crest: Rs. 500–600 crore GDV
Lotus Varun: Rs. 400–450 crore GDV
Lotus Amalfi: Rs. 350 crore GDV
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers metrics, launches expected
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers Q1 fine-print
Operational metrics
- Pre Sales stood at Rs 409 crore, Up by 567% YoY
- Collections of Rs 150 crore, up by 115% YoY
Launches expected
- Company plans to launch four new projects in FY27
- Estimated combined GDV of ~Rs. 3,500–4,000 crore
- This includes Lotus Aurelia, Lotus Sky Plaza, Lotus Portofino, and Lotus Odyssey.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: One MobiKwik Systems rallies on June quarter results
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: One MobiKwik rallies over 6% on June quarter results
Shares of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. rose over 6% on Monday with stock trading at Rs 212 apiece after the company announced its Q1FY27 earnings result. The stock opened 1.34% higher at Rs 207 and extended gains to touch Rs 218 intraday high. The scrip rose as much as 6.23% to Rs 218 apiece. This compares to a 0.83% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus topline more than doubles
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus topline grows over 2x in June quarter
Revenue from operations for the June quarter more than doubled to Rs 132 crore from Rs 61.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sri Lotus Developers Ltd. is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer focused on premium and ultra-luxury residential projects. READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: One Mobikwik Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: One Mobikwik reports Q1 earnings
ONE MOBIKWIK - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit surges 76.7% to Rs 7.6 crore Vs Rs 4.3 crore QoQ
- Revenue down 2.5% to Rs 281 crore Vs Rs 289 crore QoQ
- Rpt EBITDA down 9.8% to Rs 15.7 crore Vs Rs 17.4 crore QoQ
One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. is a digital payments and financial services company that operates the MobiKwik wallet and offers products across credit, insurance, investments and merchant payments through its platform. READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sri Lotus Developers reports Q1 earnings
SRI LOTUS DEVELOPERS Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit surges 77.7% to Rs 45.5 crore Vs Rs 25.6 crore YoY
- Revenue At Rs 132 crore Vs Rs 61.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA surges 63.4% At Rs 48.2 crore Vs Rs 29.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 36.4% Vs 48.1% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Park Medi World Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Park Medi World reports Q1 earnings
PARK MEDI WORLD Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit rises 42.5% to Rs 82.5 crore Vs Rs 57.9 crore YoY
- Revenue rises 19.3% to Rs 476 crore Vs Rs 399 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 20.3% to Rs 126 crore Vs Rs 105 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 26.5% Vs 26.3% YoY
- To Buy Mehar Mediserve For Rs 107 crore
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Sector-Specific highlights today
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Key Names Across Sectors
Q1FY27 Results On Aug. 3: Key Companies Across Sectors
Besides the marquee names, several companies across consumer goods, finance, healthcare and renewable energy are also scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings.
Consumer Goods & Retail
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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
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Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
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DOMS Industries
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Ethos
Finance & Financial Services
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Computer Age Management Services
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Inventure Growth & Securities
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Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
Renewable Energy, Power & Utilities
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Continental Petroleums
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Torrent Power
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
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Artemis Medicare Services
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Blue Jet Healthcare
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Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital
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GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Industrial, Engineering & Automotive
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Ather Energy
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Avadh Sugar & Energy
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Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
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Bharat Gears
Real Estate & Construction
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DLF
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HB Estate Developers
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Hubtown
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Nila Spaces
Technology, Media & Consumer Services
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Digicontent
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Golden Crest Education & Services
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Kaya
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Megri Soft
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Key Blue-Chip Firms To Watch
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Key Companies To Watch
DLF, SBI Funds Management, Ather Energy, Torrent Power and Jindal Stainless are among more than 85 companies scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 results on August 3.Investors will closely watch revenue growth, profitability, operating margins, order inflows, capital expenditure plans and management commentary for cues on corporate earnings momentum.
Management commentary is expected to provide updates on demand trends, pricing, capital expenditure, raw material costs and the FY27 outlook across sectors. The earnings announcements come as investors assess whether corporate profitability can be sustained amid mixed domestic demand and an uncertain global macroeconomic environment.
Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch
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DLF: New booking momentum, cash flow generation, debt reduction, real estate demand.
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SBI Funds Management: Assets under management (AUM) growth, fee income, market share, product flows.
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Ather Energy: Vehicle delivery volumes, gross margins, charging network expansion, guidance.
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CAMS:Mutual fund AUM growth, transaction volumes, digital services revenue, operating margins.
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Torrent Power: Power generation volumes, distribution margins, renewable energy capacity additions.
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Jindal Stainless: Steel volumes, domestic demand trends, input material costs, export realisation.
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GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Domestic formulation growth, key brand performance, margin expansion.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Over 80 companies to declare June quarter earnings today
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: At least 80 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on major companies such as IREDA, SBI Funds, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, DLF among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Monday, Aug. 3 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 3, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as SBI Funds Management, Ather Energy, DLF Ltd., Torrent Power, Jindal Stainless, and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
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