IPO GMP Today: MV Electrosystems Vs Juniper Green Energy — Up To 27% Listing Gains Expected

MV Electrosystems IPO continues to command a strong grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 115, indicating an estimated 27% listing gain, while Juniper Green Energy's GMP remains nearly flat ahead of the final day of bidding. MV Electrosystems has already been subscribed nearly 13 times, whereas Juniper Green Energy is yet to cross 50% subscription, highlighting the contrasting investor response.

IPO GMP Expected Listing Gain Latest Subscription MV Electrosystems Rs 115 27.06% ~13x Juniper Green Energy Rs 1.75 Flat <50%

*GMP and subscription will be updated at regular intervals

With the IPOs closing for subscription today, investors are closely tracking subscription levels and grey market premium (GMP) trends for clues on potential listing performance.

Here's a closer look at the latest GMP, subscription status and key IPO details for both issues.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP

According to the InvestorGain website, the GMP of MV Electrosystems stood at Rs 115 on Aug. 3. With the upper price band of Rs 425, MV Electrosystems IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 540 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies an estimated listing gain of 27.06% over the issue price.

ALSO READ: Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Online, GMP Today, Listing Date

MV Electrosystems IPO Details

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 68 lakh shares. The company has set a price band of Rs 400 - Rs 425 and each application lot consists of 34 shares. To participate in the IPO, retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,450 to purchase at least one lot (at the upper price).

The share allotment process of the IPO will likely be finalised on Tuesday, Aug. 4, followed by its listing on Aug. 6, tentatively. Sundae Capital Advisors is the lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of this issue.

Founded in 2009, MV Electrosystems designs and manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock, locomotives, coaches, and EMUs.

ALSO READ: Which Recent IPOs Face The Biggest Share Supply Overhang? Aye Finance, Fractal Analytics Among Top Names

Juniper Green IPO GMP

The GMP of Juniper Green Energy IPO stood at Rs 1.75 on Aug. 3. With the upper price of Rs 225 of this issue, its estimated listing price is now at Rs 226.75. This indicates flat listing gains for the debut of Juniper Green IPO.

Juniper Green IPO Details

As of Friday, the IPO had been subscribed 0.47 times, indicating demand was yet to cover the shares on offer. Juniper Green Energy IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 8 crore shares. The issue has a price band of Rs 214 to Rs 225, with each application lot size consisting of 66 shares.

The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,850 (66 shares) (based on upper price). ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

It has a scheduled allotment date of Aug. 4 for successful bidders and a tentative listing date on NSE and BSE on Aug. 6.

ALSO READ: IPO Watch: Ardee Industries, Technocraft Ventures To Open For Bidding This Week| Check Details

Based on current grey market trends, MV Electrosystems appears positioned for a stronger listing debut than Juniper Green Energy. However, GMP is unofficial and actual listing performance may vary depending on market conditions and investor sentiment.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.